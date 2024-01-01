This week Backbeat has lots of blues, by blues singers this time, that just the way it goes. We'll also hear some movie music, a Zydeco Queen who got into playing music professionally in mid-life, records with star back-up singers (made before they were stars) and a new record from country singer Jeff Beadle that doesn't sound very country, bt does sound vintage.
Artist - Title Year Little Willie John - I've Been Around 1956 Okie Jones - Hillbilly Bessie 1951 Otis Williams And His Charms - In Paradise 1956 The Skatalites - Guns Of Navarone 1965 Queen Ida With Her Zydeco Band - My Girl Josephine 1983 Tennessee Ernie - I Ain't Gonna Let It Happen Anymore 1951 The Louvin Brothers - My Baby Came Back 1960 Memphis Minnie - If You See My Rooster (Please Run Him Home) 1936 Jimmy McCracklin - Gonna Tell Your Mother 1955 Angela Strehli - Big Town Playboy 1987 Garnet Mimms & The Enchanters - The Truth Hurts 1963 The Sunset Travelers - My Number Will Be Changed 1953 Austin Pete & The Louisiana Rhythmaires - St. Landry Two Step 1946 Lula Reed (And The Harmonaires) - Why Don't You Come On Home 1955 Frank Frost - Pocket Full Of Shells 1962 Bill Haley - Hot Dog Buddy Buddy 1956 Jeff Beadle - Hard Times 2024 Beulah Swan - Don't Steal My Heart 1954 Little Richard - Keep A Knockin' 1957 Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Swanee River Boogie 1946