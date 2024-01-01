Notes: Artist - Title Year

Little Willie John - I've Been Around 1956

Okie Jones - Hillbilly Bessie 1951

Otis Williams And His Charms - In Paradise 1956

The Skatalites - Guns Of Navarone 1965

Queen Ida With Her Zydeco Band - My Girl Josephine 1983

Tennessee Ernie - I Ain't Gonna Let It Happen Anymore 1951

The Louvin Brothers - My Baby Came Back 1960

Memphis Minnie - If You See My Rooster (Please Run Him Home) 1936

Jimmy McCracklin - Gonna Tell Your Mother 1955

Angela Strehli - Big Town Playboy 1987

Garnet Mimms & The Enchanters - The Truth Hurts 1963

The Sunset Travelers - My Number Will Be Changed 1953

Austin Pete & The Louisiana Rhythmaires - St. Landry Two Step 1946

Lula Reed (And The Harmonaires) - Why Don't You Come On Home 1955

Frank Frost - Pocket Full Of Shells 1962

Bill Haley - Hot Dog Buddy Buddy 1956

Jeff Beadle - Hard Times 2024

Beulah Swan - Don't Steal My Heart 1954

Little Richard - Keep A Knockin' 1957

Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Swanee River Boogie 1946