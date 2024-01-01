The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Dec. 15, 2024, midnight
This week Backbeat has lots of blues, by blues singers this time, that just the way it goes. We'll also hear some movie music, a Zydeco Queen who got into playing music professionally in mid-life, records with star back-up singers (made before they were stars) and a new record from country singer Jeff Beadle that doesn't sound very country, bt does sound vintage.
Artist - Title Year
Little Willie John - I've Been Around 1956
Okie Jones - Hillbilly Bessie 1951
Otis Williams And His Charms - In Paradise 1956
The Skatalites - Guns Of Navarone 1965
Queen Ida With Her Zydeco Band - My Girl Josephine 1983
Tennessee Ernie - I Ain't Gonna Let It Happen Anymore 1951
The Louvin Brothers - My Baby Came Back 1960
Memphis Minnie - If You See My Rooster (Please Run Him Home) 1936
Jimmy McCracklin - Gonna Tell Your Mother 1955
Angela Strehli - Big Town Playboy 1987
Garnet Mimms & The Enchanters - The Truth Hurts 1963
The Sunset Travelers - My Number Will Be Changed 1953
Austin Pete & The Louisiana Rhythmaires - St. Landry Two Step 1946
Lula Reed (And The Harmonaires) - Why Don't You Come On Home 1955
Frank Frost - Pocket Full Of Shells 1962
Bill Haley - Hot Dog Buddy Buddy 1956
Jeff Beadle - Hard Times 2024
Beulah Swan - Don't Steal My Heart 1954
Little Richard - Keep A Knockin' 1957
Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Swanee River Boogie 1946

