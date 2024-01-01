The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
and a deep dive: climate in your brain
Weekly Program
Matt King, Clayton Aldern
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Dec. 15, 2024, midnight
Following an emergency summit of Polar scientists in Australia, renowned expert Professor Matt King: tipping points in Antarctica and the Southern Ocean could re-arrange the world. Plus Recovering neuroscientist and climate sleuth Clayton Aldern on his new book "The Weight of Nature - How a Changing Climate Changes Our Brains. "
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 29:22 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 241218 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Dec. 15, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
Ecoshock 241218 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Dec. 15, 2024

 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 8 Download File...
Ecoshock 241218 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Dec. 15, 2024

 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 