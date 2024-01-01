This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
World-changing Tipping Points - In Antarctica !
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: and a deep dive: climate in your brain
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Matt King, Clayton Aldern
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Date Published: Dec. 15, 2024, midnight
Summary: Following an emergency summit of Polar scientists in Australia, renowned expert Professor Matt King: tipping points in Antarctica and the Southern Ocean could re-arrange the world. Plus Recovering neuroscientist and climate sleuth Clayton Aldern on his new book "The Weight of Nature - How a Changing Climate Changes Our Brains. "
Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Notes: In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 29:22 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.
