Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in the News. On todays show we welcome from the Pawnee Tribe, Mr. Lil Mike and Mr. Funny Bone. Together they form the Native Rapping Duo. They are Singers, actors and entrepreneurs. Today we get a chance to meet them and hear all about their journey and what it took to get there. They stay real busy, they had roles on the FX Series “Reservation Dogs.” And they’ll talk about their new album “Vibin.” You can find all all about them on the web at www.mikebonemedia.com. This and more along with National Native News and Antonia Gonazles.



Emmy nominated duo LiL Mike & Funny Bone are multi-award winning Native American Recording Artists/Actors as seen on Reservation Dogs, America's Got Talent & more! Their newest album "VIBIN" has been released to the world on all streaming platforms. Together they're known as "MIKE BONE" Indigenous HipHop duo born & raised in Oklahoma City, from the Pawnee & Choctaw Nation. MIKE & BONE are considered to be legends in the game with 27+ years under their belt. Using positive lyrics & not following the typical rap scene, as one of their songs says, it's "More Than Music". Offered multiple record deals they've chosen to stay independent to maintain their integrity, which is expressed in their song "Hold Me Back". They've devoted their lives to entertaining & inspiring, performing at venues of all kinds, from Arena's, to Public Schools & everything in-between.



Raised by a single mother of 5 kids their hustle has brought them from hood famous to global stardom, climbing the charts & making a difference. Even when opening for other artists they steal the show everywhere they go. More than just recording artists, MIKE BONE also do speaking engagements on all kinds of topics from bullying, drug & alcohol prevention, to following your dreams, with a splash of comedy when needed.



Get Streaming Links, Free Downloads, Merch & More at: MikeBoneMedia.com



You can learn their story in the award winning documentary "Looked Over but Never Overlooked" on youtube. With tons of content on youtube their channel includes behind-the-scenes footage, music videos, TV interviews & more. You just might become a subscriber to see what pops up next. From homelessness, to gang violence & discrimination, they've maintained their faith in GOD & have become performance icons.