Global A Go-Go's favorite recordings of 2024, part 1 of a 3 part series: Top ten new albums, plus ten more honorable mentions
Global A Go-Go's Top Ten New Albums of 2024: 1. Kumbia Boruka (México-Chile-Argentina-France) | Santa Suerte | self-released 2. Sahra Halgan (Somaliland-France) | Hiddo Dhawr | Danaya 3. Lagos Thugs (Nigeria) | Chaos | Immensum Music 4. Rolando Bruno Y El Grupo Arévalo (Argentina) | Cosas Raras | Peace & Rhythm / Electric Cowbell / DJ Cajon 5. Superfónicos (USA-Colombia) | Renaceré | Spaceflight 6. The Zawose Queens (Tanzania-England UK) | Maisha | Real World 7. Aboubakar Traoré & Balima (Burkina Faso-Mali-Belgium) | Sababu | Zephyrus 8. Manu Chao (France-Spain) | Viva Tu | Because Music 9. Aziza Brahim (Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic-Spain) | Mawja | Glitterbeat 10. Big Boss Sound (England UK) | The Loafer Rides Again | Liquidator
Honorable Mention: Justin Adams & Mauro Durante (England UK-Italy) | Sweet Release | Ponderosa Ajate (Japan) | Dala Toni | 180g Aylin's Soulgarden (Germany) | Bu Bir Demdir | CPL-Muzik The Bongo Hop (France-Colombia) | La Pata Coja | Underdog Fat Freddy's Drop (New Zealand) | Slo Mo | The Drop Kankou Kouyaté (Mali) | N'Darila | One World Mighty Joshua (RVA USA) | Dreaducation | Mighty Music Peter Somuah (Netherlands-Ghana-Suriname) | Highlife | ACT Music La Sonora Mazurén (Colombia) | Magnetismo Animal | Barbès Tidiane Thiam (Sénégal) | Africa Yontii | Sahel Sounds
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Manu Chao | France-Spain | Tantas Tierras | Viva Tu | Because Music | 2024 The Bongo Hop | France-Colombia | Mi Olla (feat. Francy Bonilla) | La Pata Coja | Underdog | 2024 Peter Somuah | Netherlands-Ghana-Suriname | Conqueror | Highlife | ACT Music | 2024
Justin Adams & Mauro Durante | England UK-Italy | Leuca (feat. Alessia Tondo) | Sweet Release | Ponderosa | 2024 The Zawose Queens | Tanzania-England UK | Kuseka | Maisha | Real World | 2024 Sahra Halgan | Somaliland-France | Qaram Qalafe | Hiddo Dhawr | Danaya | 2024 Aylin's Soulgarden | Germany | Kevokim | Bu Bir Demdir | CPL-Muzik | 2024
Kumbia Boruka | México-Chile-Argentina-France | Eternamente Celso | Santa Suerte | self-released | 2023 Kumbia Boruka | México-Chile-Argentina-France | Mis Raices (feat. La Dame Blanche) | Santa Suerte | self-released | 2023 Superfónicos | USA-Colombia | La Semilla | Renaceré | Spaceflight | 2024 La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Quémate | Magnetismo Animal | Barbès | 2024
Tidiane Thiam | Sénégal | Oo Duna | Africa Yontii | Sahel Sounds | 2024 Aziza Brahim | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic-Spain | Thajliba | Mawja | Glitterbeat | 2024 Kankou Kouyaté | Mali | Gnanadje | N'Darila | One World | 2024 Aboubakar Traoré & Balima | Burkina Faso-Mali-Belgium | Sababu | Sababu | Zephyrus | 2024
Mighty Joshua | RVA USA | Live Here No More | Dreaducation | Mighty Music | 2024 Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Next Stop | Slo Mo | The Drop | 2024 Big Boss Sound | England UK | The Loafer Rides Again | The Loafer Rides Again | Liquidator | 2024 Rolando Bruno Y El Grupo Arévalo | Argentina | Merentrash | Cosas Raras | Peace & Rhythm / Electric Cowbell / DJ Cajon | 2024
Lagos Thugs | Nigeria | Innocent Blood (Let It Be Known) | Chaos | Immensum Music | 2024 Ajate | Japan | Waya Yawa | Dala Toni | 180g | 2024