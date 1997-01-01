December 15, 2024: Top ten new albums of 2024

Summary: Global A Go-Go's favorite recordings of 2024, part 1 of a 3 part series: Top ten new albums, plus ten more honorable mentions

Notes: Global A Go-Go's Top Ten New Albums of 2024:

1. Kumbia Boruka (México-Chile-Argentina-France) | Santa Suerte | self-released

2. Sahra Halgan (Somaliland-France) | Hiddo Dhawr | Danaya

3. Lagos Thugs (Nigeria) | Chaos | Immensum Music

4. Rolando Bruno Y El Grupo Arévalo (Argentina) | Cosas Raras | Peace & Rhythm / Electric Cowbell / DJ Cajon

5. Superfónicos (USA-Colombia) | Renaceré | Spaceflight

6. The Zawose Queens (Tanzania-England UK) | Maisha | Real World

7. Aboubakar Traoré & Balima (Burkina Faso-Mali-Belgium) | Sababu | Zephyrus

8. Manu Chao (France-Spain) | Viva Tu | Because Music

9. Aziza Brahim (Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic-Spain) | Mawja | Glitterbeat

10. Big Boss Sound (England UK) | The Loafer Rides Again | Liquidator



Honorable Mention:

Justin Adams & Mauro Durante (England UK-Italy) | Sweet Release | Ponderosa

Ajate (Japan) | Dala Toni | 180g

Aylin's Soulgarden (Germany) | Bu Bir Demdir | CPL-Muzik

The Bongo Hop (France-Colombia) | La Pata Coja | Underdog

Fat Freddy's Drop (New Zealand) | Slo Mo | The Drop

Kankou Kouyaté (Mali) | N'Darila | One World

Mighty Joshua (RVA USA) | Dreaducation | Mighty Music

Peter Somuah (Netherlands-Ghana-Suriname) | Highlife | ACT Music

La Sonora Mazurén (Colombia) | Magnetismo Animal | Barbès

Tidiane Thiam (Sénégal) | Africa Yontii | Sahel Sounds





Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Manu Chao | France-Spain | Tantas Tierras | Viva Tu | Because Music | 2024

The Bongo Hop | France-Colombia | Mi Olla (feat. Francy Bonilla) | La Pata Coja | Underdog | 2024

Peter Somuah | Netherlands-Ghana-Suriname | Conqueror | Highlife | ACT Music | 2024



Justin Adams & Mauro Durante | England UK-Italy | Leuca (feat. Alessia Tondo) | Sweet Release | Ponderosa | 2024

The Zawose Queens | Tanzania-England UK | Kuseka | Maisha | Real World | 2024

Sahra Halgan | Somaliland-France | Qaram Qalafe | Hiddo Dhawr | Danaya | 2024

Aylin's Soulgarden | Germany | Kevokim | Bu Bir Demdir | CPL-Muzik | 2024



Kumbia Boruka | México-Chile-Argentina-France | Eternamente Celso | Santa Suerte | self-released | 2023

Kumbia Boruka | México-Chile-Argentina-France | Mis Raices (feat. La Dame Blanche) | Santa Suerte | self-released | 2023

Superfónicos | USA-Colombia | La Semilla | Renaceré | Spaceflight | 2024

La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Quémate | Magnetismo Animal | Barbès | 2024



Tidiane Thiam | Sénégal | Oo Duna | Africa Yontii | Sahel Sounds | 2024

Aziza Brahim | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic-Spain | Thajliba | Mawja | Glitterbeat | 2024

Kankou Kouyaté | Mali | Gnanadje | N'Darila | One World | 2024

Aboubakar Traoré & Balima | Burkina Faso-Mali-Belgium | Sababu | Sababu | Zephyrus | 2024



Mighty Joshua | RVA USA | Live Here No More | Dreaducation | Mighty Music | 2024

Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Next Stop | Slo Mo | The Drop | 2024

Big Boss Sound | England UK | The Loafer Rides Again | The Loafer Rides Again | Liquidator | 2024

Rolando Bruno Y El Grupo Arévalo | Argentina | Merentrash | Cosas Raras | Peace & Rhythm / Electric Cowbell / DJ Cajon | 2024



Lagos Thugs | Nigeria | Innocent Blood (Let It Be Known) | Chaos | Immensum Music | 2024

Ajate | Japan | Waya Yawa | Dala Toni | 180g | 2024



