Global A Go-Go
Dec. 16, 2024, midnight
Global A Go-Go's favorite recordings of 2024, part 1 of a 3 part series: Top ten new albums, plus ten more honorable mentions
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Global A Go-Go's Top Ten New Albums of 2024:
1. Kumbia Boruka (México-Chile-Argentina-France) | Santa Suerte | self-released
2. Sahra Halgan (Somaliland-France) | Hiddo Dhawr | Danaya
3. Lagos Thugs (Nigeria) | Chaos | Immensum Music
4. Rolando Bruno Y El Grupo Arévalo (Argentina) | Cosas Raras | Peace & Rhythm / Electric Cowbell / DJ Cajon
5. Superfónicos (USA-Colombia) | Renaceré | Spaceflight
6. The Zawose Queens (Tanzania-England UK) | Maisha | Real World
7. Aboubakar Traoré & Balima (Burkina Faso-Mali-Belgium) | Sababu | Zephyrus
8. Manu Chao (France-Spain) | Viva Tu | Because Music
9. Aziza Brahim (Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic-Spain) | Mawja | Glitterbeat
10. Big Boss Sound (England UK) | The Loafer Rides Again | Liquidator

Honorable Mention:
Justin Adams & Mauro Durante (England UK-Italy) | Sweet Release | Ponderosa
Ajate (Japan) | Dala Toni | 180g
Aylin's Soulgarden (Germany) | Bu Bir Demdir | CPL-Muzik
The Bongo Hop (France-Colombia) | La Pata Coja | Underdog
Fat Freddy's Drop (New Zealand) | Slo Mo | The Drop
Kankou Kouyaté (Mali) | N'Darila | One World
Mighty Joshua (RVA USA) | Dreaducation | Mighty Music
Peter Somuah (Netherlands-Ghana-Suriname) | Highlife | ACT Music
La Sonora Mazurén (Colombia) | Magnetismo Animal | Barbès
Tidiane Thiam (Sénégal) | Africa Yontii | Sahel Sounds


Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Manu Chao | France-Spain | Tantas Tierras | Viva Tu | Because Music | 2024
The Bongo Hop | France-Colombia | Mi Olla (feat. Francy Bonilla) | La Pata Coja | Underdog | 2024
Peter Somuah | Netherlands-Ghana-Suriname | Conqueror | Highlife | ACT Music | 2024

Justin Adams & Mauro Durante | England UK-Italy | Leuca (feat. Alessia Tondo) | Sweet Release | Ponderosa | 2024
The Zawose Queens | Tanzania-England UK | Kuseka | Maisha | Real World | 2024
Sahra Halgan | Somaliland-France | Qaram Qalafe | Hiddo Dhawr | Danaya | 2024
Aylin's Soulgarden | Germany | Kevokim | Bu Bir Demdir | CPL-Muzik | 2024

Kumbia Boruka | México-Chile-Argentina-France | Eternamente Celso | Santa Suerte | self-released | 2023
Kumbia Boruka | México-Chile-Argentina-France | Mis Raices (feat. La Dame Blanche) | Santa Suerte | self-released | 2023
Superfónicos | USA-Colombia | La Semilla | Renaceré | Spaceflight | 2024
La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Quémate | Magnetismo Animal | Barbès | 2024

Tidiane Thiam | Sénégal | Oo Duna | Africa Yontii | Sahel Sounds | 2024
Aziza Brahim | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic-Spain | Thajliba | Mawja | Glitterbeat | 2024
Kankou Kouyaté | Mali | Gnanadje | N'Darila | One World | 2024
Aboubakar Traoré & Balima | Burkina Faso-Mali-Belgium | Sababu | Sababu | Zephyrus | 2024

Mighty Joshua | RVA USA | Live Here No More | Dreaducation | Mighty Music | 2024
Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Next Stop | Slo Mo | The Drop | 2024
Big Boss Sound | England UK | The Loafer Rides Again | The Loafer Rides Again | Liquidator | 2024
Rolando Bruno Y El Grupo Arévalo | Argentina | Merentrash | Cosas Raras | Peace & Rhythm / Electric Cowbell / DJ Cajon | 2024

Lagos Thugs | Nigeria | Innocent Blood (Let It Be Known) | Chaos | Immensum Music | 2024
Ajate | Japan | Waya Yawa | Dala Toni | 180g | 2024

Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
