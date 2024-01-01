Strangio Is Supreme at the US High Court & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 12-16-24

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: David Brown; Ketanji Brown Jackson; Chase Strangio; Matthew Rice; Sonia Sotomayor; Elena Kagan; Kathie Moehlig.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Dec. 17, 2024, midnight

Summary: Chase Strangio stands for trans rights at the U.S. Supreme Court; the U.K.’s trans puberty blocker ban becomes “indefinite”, while the Kingdom compensates its vets booted for being queer, U.S. Supremes refuse to hear a challenge to a Wisconsin school district’s pro-trans student policies, Montana’s top court stifles the state’s pediatric trans healthcare ban, and crowds flock to Poland’s QueerMuzeum in Warsaw.

Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”.

Credits: Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Greg Gordon & Lucia Chappelle. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Arcade Fire; Keith Jarrett; The Blakes Project.

Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

