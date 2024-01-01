The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 12-16-24
Weekly Program
David Brown; Ketanji Brown Jackson; Chase Strangio; Matthew Rice; Sonia Sotomayor; Elena Kagan; Kathie Moehlig.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Dec. 17, 2024, midnight
Chase Strangio stands for trans rights at the U.S. Supreme Court; the U.K.’s trans puberty blocker ban becomes “indefinite”, while the Kingdom compensates its vets booted for being queer, U.S. Supremes refuse to hear a challenge to a Wisconsin school district’s pro-trans student policies, Montana’s top court stifles the state’s pediatric trans healthcare ban, and crowds flock to Poland’s QueerMuzeum in Warsaw.
Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Greg Gordon & Lucia Chappelle. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Arcade Fire; Keith Jarrett; The Blakes Project.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
00:28:59 1 Dec. 17, 2024
Los Angeles, CA USA
