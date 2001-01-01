It's our annual Holiday Edition of Backbeat this week, all kinds of festive music guaranteed to please even people who don't like festive music. From Hank Snow (of course) to Big Maybelle, to the Stanley Brothers to Chris Isaak to fun-loving group Hey, Wow to Stompin' Tom Connors, there's something for everybody.
Artist - Title Year Arthur Smith and His Cracker-Jacks - Guitar Jingle Bells 1957 Oscar McLollie & His Honey Jumpers - Dig That Crazy Santa Claus 1954 Hank Snow - Frosty The Snowman 1953 Chris Isaak - Christmas On TV 2004 The Stanley Brothers - Beautiful Star Of Bethlehem 1964 Patty Loveless - Christmas Day At My House 2002 Hey, Wow - Mets du rhum dans ton lait d'poule 2024 The Youngsters - Christmas In Jail 1956 The Andrews Sisters, Guy Lombardo - Christmas Island 1946 Susie Arioli - Winter Wonderland 2010 Benny Goodman, Peggy Lee - Winter Weather 1941 The Harmonizing Four - Sweet Little Jesus Boy 1951 Marcia Ball - Christmas Fais Do Do 2001 The Moonglows - Hey, Santa Claus 1953 Brenda Lee - I'm Gonna Lasso Santa Claus 1956 Louis Jordan - Santa Claus, Santa Claus 1968 Big Maybelle - Silent Night 1957 The Quotations - (Have A) Merry Christmas 1952 The Davis Sisters - The Christmas Boogie 1954 Stompin' Tom Conners - Merry Christmas Everybody 1973 Arthur Smith and His Cracker-Jacks - Guitar Jingle Bells 1957 Sackville All Stars - Go Tell It On the Mountain 1986