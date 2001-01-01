The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Dec. 17, 2024, midnight
It's our annual Holiday Edition of Backbeat this week, all kinds of festive music guaranteed to please even people who don't like festive music. From Hank Snow (of course) to Big Maybelle, to the Stanley Brothers to Chris Isaak to fun-loving group Hey, Wow to Stompin' Tom Connors, there's something for everybody.
Artist - Title Year
Arthur Smith and His Cracker-Jacks - Guitar Jingle Bells 1957
Oscar McLollie & His Honey Jumpers - Dig That Crazy Santa Claus 1954
Hank Snow - Frosty The Snowman 1953
Chris Isaak - Christmas On TV 2004
The Stanley Brothers - Beautiful Star Of Bethlehem 1964
Patty Loveless - Christmas Day At My House 2002
Hey, Wow - Mets du rhum dans ton lait d'poule 2024
The Youngsters - Christmas In Jail 1956
The Andrews Sisters, Guy Lombardo - Christmas Island 1946
Susie Arioli - Winter Wonderland 2010
Benny Goodman, Peggy Lee - Winter Weather 1941
The Harmonizing Four - Sweet Little Jesus Boy 1951
Marcia Ball - Christmas Fais Do Do 2001
The Moonglows - Hey, Santa Claus 1953
Brenda Lee - I'm Gonna Lasso Santa Claus 1956
Louis Jordan - Santa Claus, Santa Claus 1968
Big Maybelle - Silent Night 1957
The Quotations - (Have A) Merry Christmas 1952
The Davis Sisters - The Christmas Boogie 1954
Stompin' Tom Conners - Merry Christmas Everybody 1973
Sackville All Stars - Go Tell It On the Mountain 1986

00:58:00 1 Dec. 17, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
