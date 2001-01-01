Notes: Artist - Title Year

Arthur Smith and His Cracker-Jacks - Guitar Jingle Bells 1957

Oscar McLollie & His Honey Jumpers - Dig That Crazy Santa Claus 1954

Hank Snow - Frosty The Snowman 1953

Chris Isaak - Christmas On TV 2004

The Stanley Brothers - Beautiful Star Of Bethlehem 1964

Patty Loveless - Christmas Day At My House 2002

Hey, Wow - Mets du rhum dans ton lait d'poule 2024

The Youngsters - Christmas In Jail 1956

The Andrews Sisters, Guy Lombardo - Christmas Island 1946

Susie Arioli - Winter Wonderland 2010

Benny Goodman, Peggy Lee - Winter Weather 1941

The Harmonizing Four - Sweet Little Jesus Boy 1951

Marcia Ball - Christmas Fais Do Do 2001

The Moonglows - Hey, Santa Claus 1953

Brenda Lee - I'm Gonna Lasso Santa Claus 1956

Louis Jordan - Santa Claus, Santa Claus 1968

Big Maybelle - Silent Night 1957

The Quotations - (Have A) Merry Christmas 1952

The Davis Sisters - The Christmas Boogie 1954

Stompin' Tom Conners - Merry Christmas Everybody 1973

Sackville All Stars - Go Tell It On the Mountain 1986