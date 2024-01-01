The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Dec. 17, 2024, midnight
We'll fill your stocking with soulful Christmas classics from James Brown, Louis Armstrong, and Mahalia Jackson, and light your way with Hanukkah gems from Sharon Jones and Aaron Myers.
UpFront Soul #2024.49 Playlist

Hour 1
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings "Eight Days of Hanukkah" from "It's a Holiday Soul Party" on Daptone
Mavis Staples "Who Took the Merry Out of Christmas" from "Bummed out Christmas"
Miles Davis "Blue Christmas" from "Hipster's Holiday: Vocal Jazz & R&B Classics"
Ron Holden "Who Says There Ain't No Santa Claus?" from "Bummed out Christmas"
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings "God Rest Ye Merry Gents" from "It's a Holiday Soul Party" on Daptone
Cheech & Chong "Santa Claus & His Old Lady" from "Santa Claus & His Old Lady"
Louis Armstrong "Twas the Night Before Christmas" from "Twas the Night Before Christmas"
James Brown "Santa Claus is Definitely Here to Stay" from "James Brown's Funky Christmas"
Babs Gonzales "Be-Bop Santa Claus" from "Hipster's Holiday"
Aaron Myers "Hanukkah Lights" from "Snowing in Vegas"
Roland Kirk "We Free Kings" from "We Free Kings + Triple Threat" on Jazz Musts
The Gems "Love for Christmas" from "Love for Christmas"
Mahalia Jackson "In The Upper Room" from "Gospel Christmas- Silent Night"
The Gospel Clouds "Witness" from "Keep On Praying"
Hour 2
Pastor T.L. Barrett & The Youth for Christ Choir "Jingle Bells, Parts 1 & 2" from "Like a Ship" on Light In The Attic
Mahalia Jackson "Silent Night" from "Gospel Christmas/Silent Night"
Louis Armstrong "His Father Wore Long Hair" from "Louis Armstrong & Friends" on Blackbird
Kermit Ruffins "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" from "Have a Crazy Cool Christmas" on Basin St. Records
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band "Zydeco Christmas" from "Alligator Records Genuine Houserockin' Christmas" on Alligator
Lambert, Hendricks & Ross "Deck Us All With Boston Charlie" from "Hipsters' Holiday: Vocal Jazz & R&B Classics"
Run Dmc "Christmas in Hollis" from "A Very Special Christmas"
James Brown "Sweet Little Baby Boy" from "James Brown's Funky Christmas"
The Christmas Jug Band "Santa Lost a Ho" from "Uncorked" on Globe Records
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings "Ain't No Chimneys in the Projects" from "It's a Holiday Soul Party" on Daptone
The Sonics "Don't Believe in Christmas" from "Bummed Out Christmas" on Rhino
Johnny & Jon "Christmas in Vietnam" from "Bummed Out Christmas" on Rhino
Nancy Dupree & a Group of Rochester, NY Youngsters "Call Baby Jesus" from "Ghetto Reality" on Folkways
Mahalia Jackson "Go Tell It on the Mountain" from "Gospel Christmas/Silent Night"
Louis Armstrong & His All-Stars "Christmas Night in Harlem [#]" from "Hipsters' Holiday: Vocal Jazz & R&B Classics"

00:58:59 1 Dec. 17, 2024
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
