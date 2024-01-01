Notes: UpFront Soul #2024.49 Playlist



Hour 1

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings "Eight Days of Hanukkah" from "It's a Holiday Soul Party" on Daptone

Mavis Staples "Who Took the Merry Out of Christmas" from "Bummed out Christmas"

Miles Davis "Blue Christmas" from "Hipster's Holiday: Vocal Jazz & R&B Classics"

Ron Holden "Who Says There Ain't No Santa Claus?" from "Bummed out Christmas"

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings "God Rest Ye Merry Gents" from "It's a Holiday Soul Party" on Daptone

Cheech & Chong "Santa Claus & His Old Lady" from "Santa Claus & His Old Lady"

Louis Armstrong "Twas the Night Before Christmas" from "Twas the Night Before Christmas"

James Brown "Santa Claus is Definitely Here to Stay" from "James Brown's Funky Christmas"

Babs Gonzales "Be-Bop Santa Claus" from "Hipster's Holiday"

Aaron Myers "Hanukkah Lights" from "Snowing in Vegas"

Roland Kirk "We Free Kings" from "We Free Kings + Triple Threat" on Jazz Musts

The Gems "Love for Christmas" from "Love for Christmas"

Mahalia Jackson "In The Upper Room" from "Gospel Christmas- Silent Night"

The Gospel Clouds "Witness" from "Keep On Praying"

Hour 2

Pastor T.L. Barrett & The Youth for Christ Choir "Jingle Bells, Parts 1 & 2" from "Like a Ship" on Light In The Attic

Mahalia Jackson "Silent Night" from "Gospel Christmas/Silent Night"

Louis Armstrong "His Father Wore Long Hair" from "Louis Armstrong & Friends" on Blackbird

Kermit Ruffins "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" from "Have a Crazy Cool Christmas" on Basin St. Records

C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band "Zydeco Christmas" from "Alligator Records Genuine Houserockin' Christmas" on Alligator

Lambert, Hendricks & Ross "Deck Us All With Boston Charlie" from "Hipsters' Holiday: Vocal Jazz & R&B Classics"

Run Dmc "Christmas in Hollis" from "A Very Special Christmas"

James Brown "Sweet Little Baby Boy" from "James Brown's Funky Christmas"

The Christmas Jug Band "Santa Lost a Ho" from "Uncorked" on Globe Records

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings "Ain't No Chimneys in the Projects" from "It's a Holiday Soul Party" on Daptone

The Sonics "Don't Believe in Christmas" from "Bummed Out Christmas" on Rhino

Johnny & Jon "Christmas in Vietnam" from "Bummed Out Christmas" on Rhino

Nancy Dupree & a Group of Rochester, NY Youngsters "Call Baby Jesus" from "Ghetto Reality" on Folkways

Mahalia Jackson "Go Tell It on the Mountain" from "Gospel Christmas/Silent Night"

Louis Armstrong & His All-Stars "Christmas Night in Harlem [#]" from "Hipsters' Holiday: Vocal Jazz & R&B Classics"