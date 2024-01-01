The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Matt Simon
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Dec. 17, 2024, midnight
When we think about the transition to renewable energy sources, many of us imagine rooftop solar panels and wind turbine-dotted hills. But it’s not just about capturing energy, it’s also about keeping it. This week on Sea Change Radio we speak with Matt Simon, a Grist senior staff writer, to discuss long-duration energy storage. The transition to renewables for utilities is still very much evolving — efficiency, intermittency, and storage are among the issues scientists have yet to perfect. Simon shares some ideas for how we can build upon existing technologies to store solar and wind power, with longer capacity than lithium-ion batteries, ranging from reservoirs and caverns to our existing fleet of electric vehicles.
Track: Baraka Sasa
Artist: Freddie Hubbard
Album: High Energy
Label: Columbia
Year: 1974

Track: The Power of Equality
Artist: Red Hot Chili Peppers
Album: Blood Sugar Sex Magik
Label: Warner Bros.
Year: 1991

Track: Go Power at Christmas Time
Artist: James Brown
Album: Santa's Got A Brand New Bag
Label: Rhino Records
Year: 1988

00:29:00 1 Dec. 17, 2024
San Francisco
