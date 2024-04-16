The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Voices of the Community
Jonathan Glus, Felicia Shaw, Lilia Gonzales-Chavez, Andrea Hansen, Megan Morgan, Anne Brown-Crawford, Shira Lane, George Koster
Dec. 17, 2024, midnight
Join us for a dynamic discussion with arts leaders from across California as they delve into recent policy updates, statewide initiatives, and inspiring visions for the future of arts and culture
Voices of the Community, George Koster, KSFP, ksfp 102.5, Eric Estrada, Kasey Nance, Citron Studio, Bay Area Video Coalition, alien boy productions, KPCA, kpca 103.3, BAVC Media, Paula Arrigoni, Andy Kawanami, Java Jiles, Melanie Ayala, Julie Baker, California For the Arts, Citron Studio, Bay Area Video Coalition, Eduardo Robles, NeFesha Yisra’el, Teri Ball, L.T. Martinez, Clay Go, Gordon Lim, Doug Cupid, California Arts & Culture Summit
Key Discussion Points:
Policy Wins: Learn about recent legislative victories and policy changes that are benefiting the arts in California
Statewide Initiatives: Discover innovative programs and initiatives aimed at supporting artists, arts organizations, and creative communities
Local Legislative Wins: Hear how local governments are championing the arts and investing in creative placemaking
Arts Advocacy: Be inspired by stories of successful arts advocacy efforts and learn how you can get involved
Creative Workforce: Explore the importance of supporting and investing in the creative workforce
Arts Education: Discuss the role of arts education in fostering creativity and enriching communities
Arts and Economic Development: Learn how the arts contribute to economic growth and vitality
Arts and Community Development: Discover the power of the arts to transform communities and improve quality of life
Diversity and Equity in the Arts: Engage in conversations about promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts
Call to Action:
To learn more about the organizations represented in this panel visit the episode the page
https://georgekoster.com/voc-stories-cfta-summit-policy-wins
Support your local arts community by volunteering, donating, and advocating for the arts.
Stay informed about arts and culture policy developments in California.
To dive deeper into the topics in the show go to our Resources Directory https://georgekoster.com/voc-stories-cfta-summit-resources
Watch, Listen and Discover how you can support and shape the future of the creative economy! https://georgekoster.com/cfta-series-landing-page
- Make a Donation: Support Voices of the Community, fiscally sponsored by Intersection for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and enjoy tax deductions for your contributions. https://georgekoster.com/donate-now
Stay Connected:
- Participate: Join our next virtual and live in-person community dialogue event.
- YouTube: Watch this episode on our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@GeoKoster
- Newsletter: Sign up to stay updated on future episodes and events https://georgekoster.us17.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=f845c8577f6fa5b07211bf63c&id=4ffc7cec9c
- Feedback: Share your thoughts and show ideas at george@georgekoster.com

Where Art Meets Impact Ep 6: Download Program Podcast
“Policy Wins, Updates & Visions for the Future in California Arts and Culture”
00:59:30 1 Dec. 17, 2024
The Sofia Theatre, Sacramento, CA, April 16, 2024
 00:59:30  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 