Join us for a dynamic discussion with arts leaders from across California as they delve into recent policy updates, statewide initiatives, and inspiring visions for the future of arts and culture
Key Discussion Points: Policy Wins: Learn about recent legislative victories and policy changes that are benefiting the arts in California Statewide Initiatives: Discover innovative programs and initiatives aimed at supporting artists, arts organizations, and creative communities Local Legislative Wins: Hear how local governments are championing the arts and investing in creative placemaking Arts Advocacy: Be inspired by stories of successful arts advocacy efforts and learn how you can get involved Creative Workforce: Explore the importance of supporting and investing in the creative workforce Arts Education: Discuss the role of arts education in fostering creativity and enriching communities Arts and Economic Development: Learn how the arts contribute to economic growth and vitality Arts and Community Development: Discover the power of the arts to transform communities and improve quality of life Diversity and Equity in the Arts: Engage in conversations about promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts
Where Art Meets Impact Ep 6:
“Policy Wins, Updates & Visions for the Future in California Arts and Culture”