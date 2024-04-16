Notes: Key Discussion Points:

Policy Wins: Learn about recent legislative victories and policy changes that are benefiting the arts in California

Statewide Initiatives: Discover innovative programs and initiatives aimed at supporting artists, arts organizations, and creative communities

Local Legislative Wins: Hear how local governments are championing the arts and investing in creative placemaking

Arts Advocacy: Be inspired by stories of successful arts advocacy efforts and learn how you can get involved

Creative Workforce: Explore the importance of supporting and investing in the creative workforce

Arts Education: Discuss the role of arts education in fostering creativity and enriching communities

Arts and Economic Development: Learn how the arts contribute to economic growth and vitality

Arts and Community Development: Discover the power of the arts to transform communities and improve quality of life

Diversity and Equity in the Arts: Engage in conversations about promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts

Call to Action:

To learn more about the organizations represented in this panel visit the episode the page

https://georgekoster.com/voc-stories-cfta-summit-policy-wins

To dive deeper into the topics in the show go to our Resources Directory

Watch, Listen and Discover how you can support and shape the future of the creative economy!

