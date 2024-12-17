Summary: Max Blumenthal is Senior Editor of AlterNet's Grayzone Project and the author of “The Management of Savagery: How America’s National Security State Fueled the Rise of Al Qaeda, ISIS, and Donald Trump”



Blumenthal is an award-winning journalist and bestselling author. His articles and video documentaries have appeared in the New York Times, Daily Beast, Guardian, Huffington Post, Salon, Al Jazeera English and many other publications.



Blumenthal is also a regular guest on “Judging Freedom”, hosted by Judge Napolitano. Napolitano served as a New Jersey Superior Court Judge and as legal analyst for Fox News. After his career in TV, Napolitano started his own Youtube show - Judging Freedom. In December 2024 they celebrated reaching the interim goal of half a million subscribers.



This interview is posted on Napolitano’s podcast channel, Judging Freedom, under the title: Max Blumenthal: Turkey Invades Syria. It was streamed live on Dec 12, 2024.



DATE: 12/17/2024

