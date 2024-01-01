In this episode, host George Koster brings together leading voices from Bay Area organizations to discuss solutions to the housing crisis and how we can better support our unhoused neighbors. Hear inspiring stories, innovative solutions, and actionable ways to create a more compassionate, housing-secure community.
Speakers: • Mary Carl – Executive Director, Miracle Messages • Sammie Rayner – Co-Chief Executive, Community Forward SF • Erica Kisch – CEO, Compass Family Services • Meghan Freebeck – Director, Simply the Basics • Lydia Bransten – Executive Director, The Gubbio Project
Top 3 Important Points Discussed: 1. The Power of Relationships – Programs that reconnect families, like Miracle Messages, provide essential emotional support to help individuals transition out of homelessness. 2. Basic Income Makes a Difference – Direct financial support, such as guaranteed income, allows unhoused individuals to stabilize their lives and maintain housing. 3. Safe Spaces Are Essential – Dedicated spaces like women-only drop-in centers and daytime rest hubs provide safety, dignity, and access to critical services.
Actions You Can Take to Support Our Unhoused Neighbors: 1. Volunteer and Engage – Participate in peer-support programs like “miracle friends” to build relationships and reduce social isolation. 2. Advocate for Policies – Support local and state initiatives for universal basic income, affordable housing, and guaranteed shelters. 3. Support Safe Spaces – Promote and donate to organizations creating accessible public spaces and shelters for vulnerable populations.
Making the Invisible–Visible Finding Home Part 1
Solutions to Support Our Unhoused Neighbors
Dec. 18, 2024
Intersection for the Arts, San Francisco, CA October 2024