• Mary Carl – Executive Director, Miracle Messages

• Sammie Rayner – Co-Chief Executive, Community Forward SF

• Erica Kisch – CEO, Compass Family Services

• Meghan Freebeck – Director, Simply the Basics

• Lydia Bransten – Executive Director, The Gubbio Project



Top 3 Important Points Discussed:

1. The Power of Relationships – Programs that reconnect families, like Miracle Messages, provide essential emotional support to help individuals transition out of homelessness.

2. Basic Income Makes a Difference – Direct financial support, such as guaranteed income, allows unhoused individuals to stabilize their lives and maintain housing.

3. Safe Spaces Are Essential – Dedicated spaces like women-only drop-in centers and daytime rest hubs provide safety, dignity, and access to critical services.



Actions You Can Take to Support Our Unhoused Neighbors:

1. Volunteer and Engage – Participate in peer-support programs like “miracle friends” to build relationships and reduce social isolation.

2. Advocate for Policies – Support local and state initiatives for universal basic income, affordable housing, and guaranteed shelters.

3. Support Safe Spaces – Promote and donate to organizations creating accessible public spaces and shelters for vulnerable populations.



