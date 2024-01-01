Join us in Episode 2 of the Finding Home series as we dive into innovative solutions for tackling homelessness with leaders from impactful organizations. Learn about strategies like coalition-building, harm reduction, and universal basic income, alongside the critical role of lived experience in shaping effective policies. This engaging discussion addresses pressing issues such as the rise in senior homelessness, mental health care gaps, and systemic challenges, while exploring long-term, sustainable solutions
Voices of the Community, George Koster, KSFP, ksfp 102.5, Eric Estrada, Kasey Nance, Citron Studio, Bay Area Video Coalition, alien boy productions, KPCA, kpca 103.3, BAVC Media, Paula Arrigoni, Andy Kawanami, Java Jiles, Citron Studio, Bay Area Video Coalition, Intersection for the Arts, Clay Go
Key Topics Discussed: • Housing First initiatives and their success stories, including a 63% homelessness reduction in Houston. • Addressing safety concerns for women transitioning from shelters to permanent housing. • The importance of community-based, culturally responsive homelessness solutions. • Challenges faced by individuals experiencing homelessness, including access to hygiene, healthcare, and stable housing. • Breaking stereotypes and shifting the narrative around homelessness and drug use. • Innovative funding models like Proposition A for survivor housing programs.
Featured Speakers: • George Koster (Host): Exploring systemic solutions and actionable steps for creating inclusive communities. • Sammie Rayner: Discussing the role of Women's Housing Coalitions in fostering safe, gender-specific housing solutions. • Meghan Freebeck: Highlighting the impact of interim housing models and the Simply the Basics hygiene initiatives. • Lydia Bransten: Advocating for harm reduction and community safety through The Gubbio Project. • Mary Carl: Representing Miracle Messages and championing relational support to reconnect unhoused individuals with families. • Erica Kisch: Sharing insights on family homelessness and creating equitable pathways for underserved communities.
Key Takeaways: • Homelessness solutions require time, investment, and collaboration across sectors like housing, public health, and education. • Addressing intersectional issues such as racial inequity, LGBTQ+ inclusivity, and mental health is essential. • Community involvement and volunteerism are pivotal to breaking stigmas and building effective networks of support.
- Watch, Listen and Learn how you can support our unhoused neighbors. https://georgekoster.com/voc-stories-finding-home-series-landing - Make a Donation: Support Voices of the Community, fiscally sponsored by Intersection for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and enjoy tax deductions for your contributions. https://georgekoster.com/donate-now
Stay Connected: - Participate: Join our next virtual and live in-person community dialogue event. - YouTube: Watch this episode on our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@GeoKoster - Newsletter: Sign up to stay updated on future episodes and events https://georgekoster.us17.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=f845c8577f6fa5b07211bf63c&id=4ffc7cec9c - Feedback: Share your thoughts and show ideas at george@georgekoster.com
Making the Invisible–Visible Finding Home Part 2
Solutions for Homelessness and Community Empowerment
00:59:28
1
Dec. 18, 2024
Intersection for the Arts, San Francisco, CA October 2024