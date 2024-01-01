Notes: Key Topics Discussed:

• Housing First initiatives and their success stories, including a 63% homelessness reduction in Houston.

• Addressing safety concerns for women transitioning from shelters to permanent housing.

• The importance of community-based, culturally responsive homelessness solutions.

• Challenges faced by individuals experiencing homelessness, including access to hygiene, healthcare, and stable housing.

• Breaking stereotypes and shifting the narrative around homelessness and drug use.

• Innovative funding models like Proposition A for survivor housing programs.



Featured Speakers:

• George Koster (Host): Exploring systemic solutions and actionable steps for creating inclusive communities.

• Sammie Rayner: Discussing the role of Women's Housing Coalitions in fostering safe, gender-specific housing solutions.

• Meghan Freebeck: Highlighting the impact of interim housing models and the Simply the Basics hygiene initiatives.

• Lydia Bransten: Advocating for harm reduction and community safety through The Gubbio Project.

• Mary Carl: Representing Miracle Messages and championing relational support to reconnect unhoused individuals with families.

• Erica Kisch: Sharing insights on family homelessness and creating equitable pathways for underserved communities.



Key Takeaways:

• Homelessness solutions require time, investment, and collaboration across sectors like housing, public health, and education.

• Addressing intersectional issues such as racial inequity, LGBTQ+ inclusivity, and mental health is essential.

• Community involvement and volunteerism are pivotal to breaking stigmas and building effective networks of support.



- Watch, Listen and Learn how you can support our unhoused neighbors. https://georgekoster.com/voc-stories-finding-home-series-landing

- Make a Donation: Support Voices of the Community, fiscally sponsored by Intersection for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and enjoy tax deductions for your contributions. https://georgekoster.com/donate-now



Stay Connected:

- Participate: Join our next virtual and live in-person community dialogue event.

- YouTube: Watch this episode on our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@GeoKoster

- Newsletter: Sign up to stay updated on future episodes and events https://georgekoster.us17.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=f845c8577f6fa5b07211bf63c&id=4ffc7cec9c

- Feedback: Share your thoughts and show ideas at george@georgekoster.com