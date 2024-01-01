The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Don't Make Nice With Fascists! We Need Righteous Anger & Revolutionary Determination!
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor and Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (The RevComs); Dr. Adam Hamawy
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Dec. 18, 2024, midnight
Bob Avakian: God-Damn the Trump/MAGA Fascists, Every One! And God-Damn Everyone Who Tells Us to “Get Along” And “Play Nice” With These Fascists! Then, excerpts from a recent program with Dr. Adam Hamawy, a doctor just back from Gaza. Bob Avakian from “Revolution and Religion: The Fight for Emancipation and the Role of Religion,” a dialogue with Cornel West. Sunsara Taylor and Annie Day on the National Campaign to Get @BobAvakianOfficial Everywhere.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-241218 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 18, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 