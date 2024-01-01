The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Taylor Report
Taylor Report Commentary
Dec. 18, 2024, midnight
Clearly NATO is on the move, perhaps in anticipation of a war of heavyweights. Russia has stated that there must be a legal and democratic procedure where the people of Syria have the final say (the Astana Process) which could soon become a sticking point when the issue of recognition of a new government is raised. External forces applied killing sanctions and thousands of mercenaries to wear down and eliminate the Syrian Republic. Imperialists have reach but it is doubtful they have grasp.

The Syrian people will not be ruled for long by outsiders.

00:28:48 1 Dec. 16, 2024
Toronto, Ontario
