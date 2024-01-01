Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



———————————————————



Part 1:



Disclaim / Station ID

00:00—00:31



Show Intro

00:31—01:44



I Hate Christmas

by Oscar The Grouch

01:44—03:37



Santa Is a Gangsta (radio edit)

by Nice Peter

03:37—06:21



A Mad Russian's Christmas

by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra

06:18—10:58



Bach's Christmas Oratorio - BVW 248 # 41

by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones

10:57—15:23



Backsell

15:15-15:49



The Night Before Christmas

by The Screaming Santas

15:46—21:24



Jesus Was A Leprechaun

by Snakefinger

21:22—22:50



Wish Liszt (Toy Shop Madness)

by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra

22:49—26:29



Backsell

26:29-26:59



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

26:59—27:27



In The Hall Of The Mountain King

by Will Bradley & Orchestra

27:27—30:24



Danse of the Sugar Plum Fairies

by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones

30:24—33:50



Ding Dong Merrily On High

by Redtenbacher's Funkestra

33:50—37:51



The Night Santa Went Crazy

by Weird Al Yancovic

37:50—40:12



Backsell

40:11—40:56



Siberian Sleigh Ride

by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra

40:55—44:02



Mozartistic

by Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

44:01—47:03



Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

by Davie Allan & The Arrows

47:03—49:47



Linus and Lucy

by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones

49:45—52:37



Backsell / Promo

52:35—54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:



Intro

0:00—0:35



Ding Dong Merrily On High

by Redenbacher's Funkestra

0:32—4:33



Credits / Promo

4:33—6:00