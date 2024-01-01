The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Thunderbolt Christmas Show
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Dec. 19, 2024, midnight
This week’s radio show features Christmas music for those who hate Christmas music. Jangle all the way — only on the Thunderbolt…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaim / Station ID
00:00—00:31

Show Intro
00:31—01:44

I Hate Christmas
by Oscar The Grouch
01:44—03:37

Santa Is a Gangsta (radio edit)
by Nice Peter
03:37—06:21

A Mad Russian's Christmas
by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra
06:18—10:58

Bach's Christmas Oratorio - BVW 248 # 41
by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones
10:57—15:23

Backsell
15:15-15:49

The Night Before Christmas
by The Screaming Santas
15:46—21:24

Jesus Was A Leprechaun
by Snakefinger
21:22—22:50

Wish Liszt (Toy Shop Madness)
by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra
22:49—26:29

Backsell
26:29-26:59

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
26:59—27:27

In The Hall Of The Mountain King
by Will Bradley & Orchestra
27:27—30:24

Danse of the Sugar Plum Fairies
by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones
30:24—33:50

Ding Dong Merrily On High
by Redtenbacher's Funkestra
33:50—37:51

The Night Santa Went Crazy
by Weird Al Yancovic
37:50—40:12

Backsell
40:11—40:56

Siberian Sleigh Ride
by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra
40:55—44:02

Mozartistic
by Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
44:01—47:03

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
by Davie Allan & The Arrows
47:03—49:47

Linus and Lucy
by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones
49:45—52:37

Backsell / Promo
52:35—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:35

Ding Dong Merrily On High
by Redenbacher's Funkestra
0:32—4:33

Credits / Promo
4:33—6:00

TBR 241220 - Thunderbolt Christmas Show Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Dec. 19, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
TBR 241220 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Dec. 19, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
 