Program Information
TBR 241220 - Thunderbolt Christmas Show
Series:
The Thunderbolt
Subtitle:
Thunderbolt Christmas Show
Program Type:
Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Dana
Contributor:
Dancing Angel Media
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Dec. 19, 2024, midnight
Summary:
This week’s radio show features Christmas music for those who hate Christmas music. Jangle all the way — only on the Thunderbolt…
Credits:
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
Notes:
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaim / Station ID
00:00—00:31
Show Intro
00:31—01:44
I Hate Christmas
by Oscar The Grouch
01:44—03:37
Santa Is a Gangsta (radio edit)
by Nice Peter
03:37—06:21
A Mad Russian's Christmas
by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra
06:18—10:58
Bach's Christmas Oratorio - BVW 248 # 41
by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones
10:57—15:23
Backsell
15:15-15:49
The Night Before Christmas
by The Screaming Santas
15:46—21:24
Jesus Was A Leprechaun
by Snakefinger
21:22—22:50
Wish Liszt (Toy Shop Madness)
by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra
22:49—26:29
Backsell
26:29-26:59
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
26:59—27:27
In The Hall Of The Mountain King
by Will Bradley & Orchestra
27:27—30:24
Danse of the Sugar Plum Fairies
by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones
30:24—33:50
Ding Dong Merrily On High
by Redtenbacher's Funkestra
33:50—37:51
The Night Santa Went Crazy
by Weird Al Yancovic
37:50—40:12
Backsell
40:11—40:56
Siberian Sleigh Ride
by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra
40:55—44:02
Mozartistic
by Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
44:01—47:03
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
by Davie Allan & The Arrows
47:03—49:47
Linus and Lucy
by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones
49:45—52:37
Backsell / Promo
52:35—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:
Intro
0:00—0:35
Ding Dong Merrily On High
by Redenbacher's Funkestra
0:32—4:33
Credits / Promo
4:33—6:00
Version 1:
TBR 241220 - Thunderbolt Christmas Show
Description:
Regular Program
Length (hh:mm:ss):
00:54:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Dec. 19, 2024
Location Recorded:
Olympia, WA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:54:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
12
Version 2:
TBR 241220 - Bonus 6
Description:
Bonus 6
Length (hh:mm:ss):
00:06:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Dec. 19, 2024
Location Recorded:
Olympia, WA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:06:00
128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
12
