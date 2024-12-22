If it's green it's either Celtic or Christmas in Vancouver. Fire up our Christmas Special with Celtic originals from Pat Chessell, The Langer's Ball and Barleyjuice, pipes and guitars from Rathkeltair and Christmas favorites by Celtic artists. No matter the weather, listen together and best of the holidays to you from Celt In A Twist and Patricia Fraser.
The Elders - Christmas Day The Gothard Sisters - Little Drummer Girl Pat Chessell - Christmas Kitchen Party CANCON Great Big Sea - Come And I Will Sing You (The Twelve Apostles) CANCON Rathkeltair - Yule Log And Holly Berries The High Kings - Driving Home for Christmas The Langer's Ball- A Christmas Lullaby Cherish The Ladies - Deck The Halls/Christmas Medley Barleyjuice - Whiskey For Christmas Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - Ding Dong Merrily On High CANCON Rosanne Cash - An Angel This Bright Midnight The Wild Colonial Bhoys - Santa See You Tonight Celtic Social Club - Xmas Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds - St. Nicholas The Sternwheelers - The Fairy Tale Of New York Vince Guaraldi Trio - Linus & Lucy