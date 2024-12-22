The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 19, 2024, midnight
If it's green it's either Celtic or Christmas in Vancouver. Fire up our Christmas Special with Celtic originals from Pat Chessell, The Langer's Ball and Barleyjuice, pipes and guitars from Rathkeltair and Christmas favorites by Celtic artists. No matter the weather, listen together and best of the holidays to you from Celt In A Twist and Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Elders - Christmas Day
The Gothard Sisters - Little Drummer Girl
Pat Chessell - Christmas Kitchen Party CANCON
Great Big Sea - Come And I Will Sing You (The Twelve Apostles) CANCON
Rathkeltair - Yule Log And Holly Berries
The High Kings - Driving Home for Christmas
The Langer's Ball- A Christmas Lullaby
Cherish The Ladies - Deck The Halls/Christmas Medley
Barleyjuice - Whiskey For Christmas
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - Ding Dong Merrily On High CANCON
Rosanne Cash - An Angel This Bright Midnight
The Wild Colonial Bhoys - Santa See You Tonight
Celtic Social Club - Xmas
Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds - St. Nicholas
The Sternwheelers - The Fairy Tale Of New York
Vince Guaraldi Trio - Linus & Lucy

59:29

Celt In A Twist December 22 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:29 1 Dec. 19, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:29  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 