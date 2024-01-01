The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
outFarpress presents
Listen Globally!
Weekly Program
International News, News Program, France, Germany, Cuba, Japan, S Korea, Syria, Israel, Occupied Palestine, Militarism,
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
Dec. 19, 2024, midnight
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. France 24, Germany, Japan, and Cuba.
This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr241220.mp3 (29:00)

From FRANCE- First a press review about Elon Musk being ready to support populist and former Brexiter Nigel Farage as the next leader in the UK- the amount discussed was 78 million pounds, by far the largest political support in UK history. Press reviews on Israel decided to close their embassy in Ireland, primarily because the Irish government recognized the state of Palestine and divested from Israeli companies. Wednesday was International Migrants Day- an interview with Boston University Global Studies Professor Mark Storella. He talks about the record number of migrants in the world, especially the huge increase from forced migration. He connects the situation with the increase in nationalism and borders.

From GERMANY-Israel plans to double the population of the occupied Golan Heights, taken from Syria in the 1970s. Steve Simon from the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft talks about why Israel is bombing weapons storage in Syria and exploiting the overthrow of Assad. Also what effect would removing all US soldiers from Syria have on the situation.

From JAPAN- Taiwan has received its first shipment of military tanks from the US. The South Korean President was impeached for declaring martial law and a court will have a trial on removing him from power.

From CUBA- An international committee called Airwars released a report on the war in Palestine. The Israeli Army is installing automatic Machine guns in the West Bank to prevent attacks on settlers. A Viewpoint on the need for African countries to be part of the UN Security Council.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"If they can get you asking the wrong questions, they don't have to worry about the answers."
--Thomas Pynchon

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

Highest Quality Download Program Podcast
160 KB mono
00:29:00 1 Dec. 19, 2024
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Quick Download/ Slow Modem Streaming Download Program Podcast
24 KB mono VBR
00:29:00 1 Dec. 19, 2024
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  24Kbps flac
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 