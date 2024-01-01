Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From FRANCE- First a press review about Elon Musk being ready to support populist and former Brexiter Nigel Farage as the next leader in the UK- the amount discussed was 78 million pounds, by far the largest political support in UK history. Press reviews on Israel decided to close their embassy in Ireland, primarily because the Irish government recognized the state of Palestine and divested from Israeli companies. Wednesday was International Migrants Day- an interview with Boston University Global Studies Professor Mark Storella. He talks about the record number of migrants in the world, especially the huge increase from forced migration. He connects the situation with the increase in nationalism and borders.



From GERMANY-Israel plans to double the population of the occupied Golan Heights, taken from Syria in the 1970s. Steve Simon from the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft talks about why Israel is bombing weapons storage in Syria and exploiting the overthrow of Assad. Also what effect would removing all US soldiers from Syria have on the situation.



From JAPAN- Taiwan has received its first shipment of military tanks from the US. The South Korean President was impeached for declaring martial law and a court will have a trial on removing him from power.



From CUBA- An international committee called Airwars released a report on the war in Palestine. The Israeli Army is installing automatic Machine guns in the West Bank to prevent attacks on settlers. A Viewpoint on the need for African countries to be part of the UN Security Council.



