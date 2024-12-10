The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Sara Flounders, Rev. William Lamar IV, Jill Clark-Gollub, Austin Cole, Eyad Kishawi, Alejandro Garcia del Toro, Lautoro Sandino, Carlos Ron, Dr. Samira Addrey
Dec. 20, 2024, midnight
Audio from an international forum held in Washington DC on December 10, 2024.

The event was organized by SanctionsKill, and Americas Without Sanctions.
Audio recorded by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought), of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent, Sanctions Kill Campaign, and Americas Without Sanctions.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!

Support Essential Dissent: https://www.patreon.com/EssentialDissent

Follow the iTunes podcast: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8sy
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server. Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps mp3:

Version 1: The full event (01:34:58) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.

Version 2: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.

---

Contact me for a link to the full unsanitized audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.



Approximate Timeline for Version 1:

00:00:00 Sara Flounders
00:00:50 Rev. William Lamar IV
00:05:54 Sara Flounders
00:15:18 Jill Clark-Gollub
00:15:58 Austin Cole
00:30:05 Jill Clark-Gollub
00:30:38 Eyad Kishawi
00:49:40 Sara Flounders
00:50:33 Alejandro Garcia del Toro
01:00:11 Sara Flounders
01:00:55 Lautoro Sandino
01:13:12 Sara Flounders
01:13:54 Carlos Ron
01:25:35 Jill Clark-Gollub
01:26:09 Dr. Samira Addrey
01:34:58 End

---

Full Event 01:34:58 Download Program Podcast
Optimized for RADIO PLAY
01:34:58 1 Dec. 10, 2024
Metropolitan AME Church, Washington DC
  View Script
    
 01:34:58  192Kbps mp3
Download File...
58 Minute Download Program Podcast
RADIO READY
00:58:00 1 Dec. 10, 2024
Metropolitan AME Church, Washington DC
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  192Kbps flac
Download File...
 