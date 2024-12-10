Notes: There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server. Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps mp3:



Version 1: The full event (01:34:58) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.



Version 2: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.



Contact me for a link to the full unsanitized audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.



Approximate Timeline for Version 1:



00:00:00 Sara Flounders

00:00:50 Rev. William Lamar IV

00:05:54 Sara Flounders

00:15:18 Jill Clark-Gollub

00:15:58 Austin Cole

00:30:05 Jill Clark-Gollub

00:30:38 Eyad Kishawi

00:49:40 Sara Flounders

00:50:33 Alejandro Garcia del Toro

01:00:11 Sara Flounders

01:00:55 Lautoro Sandino

01:13:12 Sara Flounders

01:13:54 Carlos Ron

01:25:35 Jill Clark-Gollub

01:26:09 Dr. Samira Addrey

01:34:58 End



DISCLAIMER: By using my audio for radio broadcast, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.