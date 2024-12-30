Agnes Leina is the Executive Director and founder of Illaramatak Community Concerns, and a pastoralist from Baragoi, Samburu County, in Northern Kenya. She worked on getting indigenous rights and gender in the UN Climate agreement.
In this interview with Diana Wanyonyi, Agnes Leina describes how water shortages forced a change in the lives of herding peoples in Kenya but how her organization also honours indigenous knowledge and traditions. She also mentions working with indigenous people from around the world on climate policy documents.
Interviewer: Diana Wanyonyi. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden
