Susan Abulhawa at the Oxford Union Debate on Israel and Palestine
Dec. 20, 2024, midnight
Susan Abulhawa speaks in proposition of the motion that This House Believes Israel is an Apartheid State Responsible for Genocide. She was seventh of eight speakers.
Oxford Union
Susan Abulhawa
Controversy followed the event. The Zionists were claiming British law was broken, having used their repressive influence on government to push through bogus criminal laws equating critique of Israel and Zionism with antisemitism.

From the comment section:
@ayahzaqqa
5 days ago
Please explain why you deleted her speech when it had a million views, shortened it, and then reuploaded it?

