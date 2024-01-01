Summary: Fidel Castro and his fellow motivated guerilla soldiers provide the backdrop for this special broadcast of the Global Research News Hour which explores my journey through the Jewel of the Caribbean today to learn what I can about how the people are coping with the determination to live separate from the grip of the US or any other foreign power, democratically, to provide their science, their music and their arts to each other and provide their unique lessons to a troubled world. My guide for most of the journey will be the Calixto Garcia Brigade, a non-profit project based in Canada in partnership with the Cuban Institute for the Friendship of the People, or ICAP.