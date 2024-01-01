The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 454
Weekly Program
Michael Welch
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
Dec. 20, 2024, midnight
Fidel Castro and his fellow motivated guerilla soldiers provide the backdrop for this special broadcast of the Global Research News Hour which explores my journey through the Jewel of the Caribbean today to learn what I can about how the people are coping with the determination to live separate from the grip of the US or any other foreign power, democratically, to provide their science, their music and their arts to each other and provide their unique lessons to a troubled world. My guide for most of the journey will be the Calixto Garcia Brigade, a non-profit project based in Canada in partnership with the Cuban Institute for the Friendship of the People, or ICAP.
Music courtesy of a variety of Cuban musicians
Much help from Calixto Garcia Brigade

00:59:32 1 Dec. 20, 2024
