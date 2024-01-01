The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Band of Traders Guest Interviews
Ft. Victorio Stefanov, TRADEPRO Academy
5
Kyle Hedman, Victorio Stefanov
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Dec. 20, 2024, midnight
Kyle and Victorio (Vico) Stefanov explore a range of trading topics, from market outlooks to the impact of prop firms and the efficiency of current markets. Vico shares his experiences trading in Europe, discussing the calmness of the European session and the challenges with prop firms, especially the need for consistent payouts. They delve into current market dynamics and economic indicators, explaining how these factors influence trading strategies.

Vico and Kyle also examine the complexities of market dynamics, touching on inflation, tariffs, and the Federal Reserve's role in shaping economic forecasts. They discuss the concept of black swan events and their market impact, as well as the psychology behind trading strategies. Additionally, Vico shares insights from his mentorship program at TradePro Academy, which helps traders develop a solid understanding of the markets.
TRADEPROAcademy.com
BandofTraderspodcast.com
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

“Markets Are Getting More Efficient” - ft. Victorio Stefanov, TRADEPRO Academy Download Program Podcast
00:48:01 1 Dec. 1, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:48:01  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 