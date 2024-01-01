The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
Roundtable
2
Kyle Hedman, Baba Yaga, Mr. Banks
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Dec. 20, 2024, midnight
In this week’s roundtable, Kyle is joined by Vanta Trading’s Baba Yaga and Mr. Banks discuss how their trading has changed over the past year. They focus on how their strategies have evolved, the common challenges uncovered in recent trader evaluations, and the importance of efficiency in trading. The trio shares insights into how personal circumstances can impact trading decisions and reflect on the psychological aspects of trading, such as the benefits of journaling and adapting to market conditions. They emphasize the need for continuous growth and adaptation in trading practices.

Baba Yaga and Kyle also delve into the balance between trading and personal life, the importance of refining trading strategies, and the necessity of taking breaks. They explore efficient chart analysis, the visualization of data for better decision-making, and the mindset required for successful trading. The conversation highlights how stepping away from the markets can provide valuable perspective and improve overall performance.

Baba’s Renko Chart Screenshare:
https://youtu.be/OYKnNjZ1XQ0
Vantatrading.com
bandoftraderspodcast.com
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

