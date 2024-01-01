Summary: In this episode of the Band of Traders podcast, host Kyle sits down with Josh and Brian from The Futures Desk to discuss their innovative approach to trading. They delve into the significance of journaling, introspection, and thorough analytics for improving trading performance. The conversation highlights how The Futures Desk sets itself apart from traditional funding firms by offering a supportive environment, prioritizing risk management, and providing tax benefits. Josh and Brian also address ethical considerations in the trading industry and their commitment to sustainable practices.



The discussion further explores The Futures Desk's focus on sustainable growth, aligning their business model with traders' needs, and providing excellent customer support. They explain their decision-making processes and the unique offerings that distinguish them from competitors. Additionally, the episode emphasizes their dedication to building a community of traders, fostering trust through transparent actions, and offering supportive coaching.