Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
Ft. Eric Mason
Weekly Program
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Dec. 20, 2024, midnight
In this episode of the Band of Traders podcast, host Kyle and Eric Mason dive into a wide range of economic topics. They discuss Eric’s recent economic outlook address, the potential of nuclear energy and thorium reactors, and the impact of misinformation in economics and environmentalism. The conversation also covers current inflation trends, Russia's economic challenges, and the complexities of tariffs. Emphasizing the importance of understanding economic principles, Kyle and Eric explore the real-world implications of various policies, including the effects of tariffs on market dynamics and consumer behavior. They also touch on the significance of comparative advantage in global trade and the evolving nature of work in light of technological advancements. Through humor and insightful analysis, they provide a comprehensive overview of contemporary economic challenges and opportunities.
Theinformaleconomist.com
bandoftraderspodcast.com
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

"Tariffs Never Make Something Better" Download Program Podcast
00:45:41 1 Dec. 15, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:45:41  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 