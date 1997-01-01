Sonic Café, with Punk Rock Loser from Viagra Boys to kick off this hour, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 414. This time the Sonic Café finds out Dog Parents, and not Real Parents. Comedian Dustin Nickerson is here to explain it all to us. Musically our mix is pulled from 55 years and includes tracks from Joy Division, The Shazam, Thievery Corporation, Cake with their cover of the Black Sabbath tune War Pigs, and of course many more including a trip back to 1977 in the Sonic Café time machine for some dinosaur rock, listen for Godzilla from the Blue Oyster Cult. Before we forget a great big Sonic Café welcome to Hibernol our newest sponsor. Hibernol, Why get a flu shot when you can sleep through the entire cold and flu season? Makes sense to us, Hibernol from the makers of Comadose. All that plus some other stuff dropped in for fun, this time from that little radio café in the Pacific Northwest that brings you a weekly dose of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture, from 2020 here’s the Robert Cray band, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Punk Rock Loser (Radio Safe) Artist: Viagra Boys LP: Punk Rock Loser Yr: 2022 Song 2: Hot Artist: Robert Cray Band LP: That's What I Heard Yr: 2020 Song 3: Waiting For The End Of The World Artist: Elvis Costello LP: My Aim Is True Yr: 2018 Song 4: Dog Parents Are Not Real Parents Artist: Dustin Nickerson LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2023 Song 5: Pulling Rabbits Out Of A Hat Artist: Sparks LP: Pulling Rabbits Out Of A Hat Yr: 1984 Song 6: New Dawn Fades Artist: Joy Division LP: Unknown Pleasures [Collector's Edition] Yr: 1979 Song 7: On The Airwaves Artist: The Shazam LP: The Coolest Songs In The World. Vol 1 Year: 2000 Song 8: Can't Get You Out Of My Head Artist: Kylie Minogue LP: Fever Dog (Almost Famous Soundtrack) Yr: 2001 Song 9: The Glass Bead Game Artist: Thievery Corporation LP: Sounds From The Thievery Hi-Fi Yr: 1997 Song 10: Hibernol Artist: SNL LP: SNL Yr: 2017 Song 11: War Pigs Artist: CAKE LP: b-sides and rarities Yr: 2014 Song 12: Over You Artist: ZZ Top LP: La Futura Yr: 2012 Song 13: MG Party Artist: Booker T. & The MG's LP: The Complete Stax Singles Vol. 1 (1962-1967) [Real Gone Music/Stax/Atlantic 2019] Yr: 2019
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)