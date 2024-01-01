This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
TWIP-241222 Memorial edition of the book: Gasa Writes Back
Series:
Truth and Justice Radio
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host Ann Lucas - Speakers: Ali Abunimah, Yusuf Ali Jamal, Owen Yangli, Sarah Ali, and Mohamed Salimon
Contributor:
Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC) Contact Contributor
Date Published: Dec. 22, 2024, midnight
Summary: The book was edited by Refa’at Al-Arir. - You will hear from five students honoring their teacher Refa’at Al-Arir. The students are Ali Abunimah, Yusuf Ali Jamal, Owen Yangli, Sarah Ali, and Mohamed Salimon
Credits: Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool
Notes:
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:02:13
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Dec. 21, 2024
Location Recorded: Cambridge & elsewhere
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
