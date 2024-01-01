The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
show music from Radio Ecoshock
Weekly Program
Alex Smith, AI and various artists
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Dec. 22, 2024, midnight
This is music of resistance and despair: climate songs in a time of strong climate change. Most were written for Radio Ecoshock shows. One hour of music you wont hear anywhere else. Use these songs and pass them around.
Power from Above Dan Berggren
Accelerator Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
Nowhere to Go Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
Sold Out Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
Time to Go Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
Flood Fears Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
They Never Told Us. Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
New Hot World Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
Endless Summer Ghostly Penguin Display
Pressure Cooker Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
Shades of the Sun Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
Until Climate Justice Comes Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
Heat Wave Blues Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
Stay Cool Alex Smith lyrics with AI music
Overheated Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
BP: Anything Goes artists unknown
Down Under Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
I Am the Sea Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
Closing Soon Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
Worse Will Come Alex Smith and AI
Artificial Savior Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music
Good Planets Are Hard to Find Steve Forbert
My Country Rachel Van Zanten
Time of Trials Lyrics and music by Alex Smith
in the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 28:15 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 241225 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Dec. 22, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
Ecoshock 241225 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Dec. 22, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 241225 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Dec. 22, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 