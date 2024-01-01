This is music of resistance and despair: climate songs in a time of strong climate change. Most were written for Radio Ecoshock shows. One hour of music you wont hear anywhere else. Use these songs and pass them around.
Power from Above Dan Berggren Accelerator Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music Nowhere to Go Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music Sold Out Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music Time to Go Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music Flood Fears Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music They Never Told Us. Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music New Hot World Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music Endless Summer Ghostly Penguin Display Pressure Cooker Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music Shades of the Sun Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music Until Climate Justice Comes Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music Heat Wave Blues Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music Stay Cool Alex Smith lyrics with AI music Overheated Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music BP: Anything Goes artists unknown Down Under Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music I Am the Sea Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music Closing Soon Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music Worse Will Come Alex Smith and AI Artificial Savior Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music Good Planets Are Hard to Find Steve Forbert My Country Rachel Van Zanten Time of Trials Lyrics and music by Alex Smith
in the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 28:15 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.