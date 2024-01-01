The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Indigenous in the News
Indigenous in the News with Larry K and Gary Wilcox
Weekly Program
Aku RoDriguez
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Dec. 22, 2024, midnight
Welcome to Indgenous in the News, on todays show we’re excited to welcome Mr. Aku RoDriguez from the Mescalero Apache Nation. Aku is a talented producer, and entrepreneur. We’ll dive into his journey and how it all started and his latest projects, and explore what it takes to master aerial photography and videography from air, land, and sea. His company, MRoD Drones, specializes in delivering stunning visuals from every angle. You can visit him at www.sobeitfilms.com and contact him directly at sobiitfilms@gmail.com

Join us every week from Two Buffalo Studios in Bradenton, Florida, as we bring you the latest updates on issues that matter to us all, from the Shakers to the Makers across Indian Country. Hosted by Larry K. from the Ho-Chunk Nation and his co-host Gary Wilcox from the Powatan Nation. Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Reach out to me at larry@indigenousinmusic.com or visit www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/indigenous-in-the-news for all the details. If you have a story and would like to share it, contact us.
