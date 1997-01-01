The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
11
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Dec. 23, 2024, midnight
Global A Go-Go's favorite recordings of 2024, part 2 of a 3 part series: Top ten new singles & EPs, plus ten more honorable mentions
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Global A Go-Go's Top Ten Singles & EPs of 2024:
1. Kin'Gongolo Kiniata (RD Congo) | "Liseki Te" | Helico
2. Pambelé (Colombia-France-New Zealand-Panama-Italy) | "Te Entundo" | Palenque
3. Candeleros (Venezuela-Colombia-Spain-France) | El Bululú EP | Folcore
4. Dynamq (South Sudan-USA) | "Khamsa Degiga" | River Nile Entertainment
5. Mau Gatiyo Y Los Años Maravillosos (Colombia) | "420, Reloj" / "Poder Militar" | Names You Can Trust
6. Cheo (Venezuela-USA) | Refresco Vol. 2: Cheo Goes Funk EP | Nacional
7. Madalitso Band (Malawi) | "Lenisa" | Bongo Joe
8. Nusantara Beat (Netherlands-Indonesia) | "Mang Becak" | Bongo Joe / Lamunai
9. Newen Afrobeat (Chile) | Grietas EP | Lichens Family
10. Undercover Cockney (England UK) | "Am I Good Enough" (feat. Coco Malone & Horseman) | Double Double

Honorable Mention:
Džambo Aguševi Orchestra (North Macedonia) | "Kucheka Bum Bum" | Asphalt Tango
Altın Gün (Netherlands-Turkey) | "Vallahi Yok" / "Kırık Cam" | ATO
Thiago França & A Espetacular Charanga Do França (Brazil) | "Toxic" | Mais Um
Leenalchi (South Korea) | Lesser Gods And Chimeras EP | Hike
Dizzy Mandjeku & Odemba OK Allstars (RD Congo-Belgium) | Odemba Nostalgie EP | Zephyrus
Oliver Nayoka (Nigeria) | "Iyi Eri Oba" | Odogwu Entertainment / Palenque
Pasnbesa (Seychelles-Australia) | "No Peace" | Ministry Of Reggae Sound
Prince Fatty (England UK) | "You Know I'm No Good" (feat. Hollie Cook) | Lovedub
Saturno 4000 (Germany-Colombia-Italy) | "Ma Belle Fille" / "Solar Heart" | Batov
Tribu Baharú (Colombia) | "El Cubo" (feat. La Octava Providencia) | Tambora


Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Mau Gatiyo Y Los Años Maravillosos | Colombia | 420, Reloj | 420, Reloj / Poder Militar - Single | Names You Can Trust | 2024
Saturno 4000 | Germany-Colombia-Italy | Ma Belle Fille | Ma Belle Fille / Solar Heart - Single | Batov | 2024
Tribu Baharú | Colombia | El Cubo (feat. La Octava Providencia) | El Cubo - Single | Tambora | 2024
Pambelé | Colombia-France-New Zealand-Panama-Italy | Te Entundo | Te Entundo - Single | Palenque | 2024

Pasnbesa | Seychelles-Australia | No Peace | No Peace - Single | Ministry Of Reggae Sound | 2024
Prince Fatty | England UK | You Know I'm No Good (feat. Hollie Cook) | You Know I'm No Good - Single | Lovedub | 2024
Undercover Cockney | England UK | Am I Good Enough (feat. Coco Malone & Horseman) | Am I Good Enough - Single | Double Double | 2024
Dynamq | South Sudan-USA | Khamsa Degiga | Khamsa Degiga - Single | River Nile Entertainment | 2024

Dizzy Mandjeku & Odemba OK Allstars | RD Congo-Belgium | Odemba #1 | Odemba Nostalgie EP | Zephyrus | 2024
Kin'Gongolo Kiniata | RD Congo | Liseki Te | Liseki Te - Single | Helico | 2024

Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Vallahi Yok | Vallahi Yok / Kırık Cam - Single | ATO | 2024
Candeleros | Venezuela-Colombia-Spain-France | La Meseta | El Bululú EP | Folcore | 2023
Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Mang Becak | Mang Becak - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2024
Leenalchi | South Korea | Look At Me Look At Me | Lesser Gods And Chimeras EP | Hike | 2024

Newen Afrobeat | Chile-Colombia-Canada | Grietas (feat. Lido Pimienta) | Grietas EP | Lichens Family | 2024
Cheo | Venezuela-USA | Quiero Desintegrar A Tu Novio | Refresco Vol. 2: Cheo Goes Funk | Nacional | 2024
Thiago França & A Espetacular Charanga Do França | Brazil | Toxic | Toxic - Single | Mais Um | 2024
Džambo Aguševi Orchestra | North Macedonia | Kucheka Bum Bum | Kucheka Bum Bum - Single | Asphalt Tango | 2023

Madalitso Band | Malawi | Lenisa | Lenisa - Single | Bongo Joe | 2024
Oliver Nayoka | Nigeria | Iyi Eri Oba | Iyi Eri Oba - Single | Odogwu Entertainment / Palenque | 2024

