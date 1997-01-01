Notes: Global A Go-Go's Top Ten Singles & EPs of 2024:

1. Kin'Gongolo Kiniata (RD Congo) | "Liseki Te" | Helico

2. Pambelé (Colombia-France-New Zealand-Panama-Italy) | "Te Entundo" | Palenque

3. Candeleros (Venezuela-Colombia-Spain-France) | El Bululú EP | Folcore

4. Dynamq (South Sudan-USA) | "Khamsa Degiga" | River Nile Entertainment

5. Mau Gatiyo Y Los Años Maravillosos (Colombia) | "420, Reloj" / "Poder Militar" | Names You Can Trust

6. Cheo (Venezuela-USA) | Refresco Vol. 2: Cheo Goes Funk EP | Nacional

7. Madalitso Band (Malawi) | "Lenisa" | Bongo Joe

8. Nusantara Beat (Netherlands-Indonesia) | "Mang Becak" | Bongo Joe / Lamunai

9. Newen Afrobeat (Chile) | Grietas EP | Lichens Family

10. Undercover Cockney (England UK) | "Am I Good Enough" (feat. Coco Malone & Horseman) | Double Double



Honorable Mention:

Džambo Aguševi Orchestra (North Macedonia) | "Kucheka Bum Bum" | Asphalt Tango

Altın Gün (Netherlands-Turkey) | "Vallahi Yok" / "Kırık Cam" | ATO

Thiago França & A Espetacular Charanga Do França (Brazil) | "Toxic" | Mais Um

Leenalchi (South Korea) | Lesser Gods And Chimeras EP | Hike

Dizzy Mandjeku & Odemba OK Allstars (RD Congo-Belgium) | Odemba Nostalgie EP | Zephyrus

Oliver Nayoka (Nigeria) | "Iyi Eri Oba" | Odogwu Entertainment / Palenque

Pasnbesa (Seychelles-Australia) | "No Peace" | Ministry Of Reggae Sound

Prince Fatty (England UK) | "You Know I'm No Good" (feat. Hollie Cook) | Lovedub

Saturno 4000 (Germany-Colombia-Italy) | "Ma Belle Fille" / "Solar Heart" | Batov

Tribu Baharú (Colombia) | "El Cubo" (feat. La Octava Providencia) | Tambora





Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



