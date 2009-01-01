This week on Sea Change Radio, a conversation about the vast and varied coastline of the great state of Maine with Peter Slovinsky, a marine geologist with the Maine Geological Survey. We learn about living coastlines, efforts to protect Maine's coast from rising seas and more frequent storms - and get a bit of a geography lesson at the same time.
Track: God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen Artist: Jerry Douglas Album: Jerry Christmas Label: Koch Records Year: 2009
Track: Shopping On Christmas Eve Artist: Keb 'Mo Album: The Spirit Of The Holiday Label: Yolabelle International Year: 2011
Track: No Use In Crying Artist: Rolling Stones Album: Tattoo You Label: Rolling Stones Year: 1981