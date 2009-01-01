The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Peter Slovinsky
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Dec. 23, 2024, midnight
This week on Sea Change Radio, a conversation about the vast and varied coastline of the great state of Maine with Peter Slovinsky, a marine geologist with the Maine Geological Survey. We learn about living coastlines, efforts to protect Maine's coast from rising seas and more frequent storms - and get a bit of a geography lesson at the same time.
Track: God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Artist: Jerry Douglas
Album: Jerry Christmas
Label: Koch Records
Year: 2009

Track: Shopping On Christmas Eve
Artist: Keb 'Mo
Album: The Spirit Of The Holiday
Label: Yolabelle International
Year: 2011

Track: No Use In Crying
Artist: Rolling Stones
Album: Tattoo You
Label: Rolling Stones
Year: 1981

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Dec. 23, 2024
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 