Program Information
Band of Traders Guest Interviews
Ft. Christian Crowley, Sanctum.ai
Interview
Kyle Hedman, Christian Crowley
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Dec. 23, 2024, midnight
In this episode of the Band of Traders podcast, host Kyle interviews Christian Crowley about the intersection of blockchain technology and AI, focusing on Sanctum AI's privacy-centric approach. Christian shares his journey into the blockchain world, inspired by the Ethereum white paper, and the development of Sanctum AI. They discuss the challenges of balancing user privacy with the convenience offered by modern technology, and the positive feedback Sanctum AI has received from users. Additionally, Christian talks about forming a distributed team amid the crisis in Ukraine, the importance of prompt engineering in AI, and collaborating with Nvidia for fine-tuning AI models for specific applications. The conversation emphasizes the potential of AI in various fields while also cautioning against its limitations, particularly in critical areas like medical diagnosis.
www.Sanctum.ai
bandoftraderspodcast.com

Sanctum Discord Link:
https://discord.gg/xH7PdPHF

Band of Traders Discord Link:
https://discord.gg/rj9kWwxeCr
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

00:37:03 1 Dec. 19, 2024
