Summary: The first half of today’s show sees us discussing Gov. Mike Parson of Missouri and his decision-making discrepancies when it comes to a case of pardoning a White officer convicted of wrongfully killing a Black man, and failing to pardon a Black inmate on death row with considerable doubt cast on his case. We connect the idea of White supremacist institutions to this governor to better illustrate the concept for those who deny that White supremacy exists.



The second half of the show we discuss Luigi Mangione and how the criminal justice system can often expend a ‘benefit-of-the-doubt’ to felonious White actors, how that breaks down when class is introduced into the equation, and how infrequently such grace is extended to Black and Brown individuals.



Our Way Black History Fact discusses Universal Oil, Gas, and Mining—the country’s first Black-owned oil company.

