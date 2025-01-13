Lies and Laws vs. Trans Kids and Families & global LGBTQ news!

Summary: Targeted trans kids and their families find loving support; a legal technicality spares Ghana’s “no promo homo” bill, a third Japanese appellate court rules marriage inequality unconstitutional, Australia’s Bureau of Statistics releases initial estimates of its queer population, U.S. lawmakers block healthcare for the trans kids of military families, a Montana judge puts the state’s gender marker change ban on hold, and Sir Elton John embraces Stephen Colbert’s regal title.

NOTE: The “NewsWrap” crew is taking the holiday season off to enjoy the festivities. They’ll return on the This Way Out program of 13 January 2025. Special programming will fill our next two shows.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Emme; The Therapy Sisters.

