1. Earth Works - Habitat 617 & DJ Severe 2. Renaissance Man - Doc Brown & Tony Bones the Producer 3. All This and More - Moka Only 4. Mid Evening Vit - Moka Only 5. A Long Way - Charlie Smith & Micall Parknsun 6. Full Circle - Sparkz & Pitch 92 7. Driven by the Clouds - Thought Provokah 8. A Guide to Cold Crushin' - Mighty Theory ft. Illa Ghee and Miz Korona 9. The Labyrinth - Sam Sellers ft. Phase One 10. The Best - Dookie Bros 11. Covers - MindsOne (w/ kuts by DJ Iron) 12. Be Alright - Foreign Exchange ft. Frank Ford and Median 13. Planet Out - BigDaddyChop & Dreego ft. Raz Fresco 14. 7 Eleven - Nokiaa and Deauxnuts 15. Cookie - Brainorchestra 16. Above The Rim - Shuko 17. Heading South - No Spirit and Cassio 18. MidJourney - Shark the SOB ft. Es 19. Nights in October - Shinobi Stalin 20. Pioneers of the Golden Days - Why-D ft. El Da Sensei and Sadat X 21. Lost My Way - Danny Miles ft. J Shiltz 22. in a perfect frame - KLIM, yeyts and Keyness 23. 2AM in Manhattan - Astro Mega 24. EVO - Headnodic
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.