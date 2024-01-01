The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Dec. 24, 2024, midnight
1. Earth Works - Habitat 617 & DJ Severe
2. Renaissance Man - Doc Brown & Tony Bones the Producer
3. All This and More - Moka Only
4. Mid Evening Vit - Moka Only
5. A Long Way - Charlie Smith & Micall Parknsun
6. Full Circle - Sparkz & Pitch 92
7. Driven by the Clouds - Thought Provokah
8. A Guide to Cold Crushin' - Mighty Theory ft. Illa Ghee and Miz Korona
9. The Labyrinth - Sam Sellers ft. Phase One
10. The Best - Dookie Bros
11. Covers - MindsOne (w/ kuts by DJ Iron)
12. Be Alright - Foreign Exchange ft. Frank Ford and Median
13. Planet Out - BigDaddyChop & Dreego ft. Raz Fresco
14. 7 Eleven - Nokiaa and Deauxnuts
15. Cookie - Brainorchestra
16. Above The Rim - Shuko
17. Heading South - No Spirit and Cassio
18. MidJourney - Shark the SOB ft. Es
19. Nights in October - Shinobi Stalin
20. Pioneers of the Golden Days - Why-D ft. El Da Sensei and Sadat X
21. Lost My Way - Danny Miles ft. J Shiltz
22. in a perfect frame - KLIM, yeyts and Keyness
23. 2AM in Manhattan - Astro Mega
24. EVO - Headnodic
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:02 1 Dec. 26, 2024
Gammatorium
 00:58:02  192Kbps flac
(79.7MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 