Notes: Surveillance technology imposed by Amazon organizes and monitors the drivers work day and can impose stressful physical and psychological conditions. Their "performance" in delivering all the packages placed in their van determines whether or not they will keep their job. Amazon claims the drivers are not their employees , hence it is not required to provide what a normal employee - employer relation

ship requires as stipulated in State Labor law. It was the successful strike of the United Parcel Workers inspired their organizing effort at Amazon. The interviewee mentions that many full time Amazon drivers take a second gig job to make ends meet.