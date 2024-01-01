The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Driver unpacks the Amazon legal scam and abuse of its workers.
Interview
Oscar Morales - Amazon Driver - union spokes person
 Dale Lehman/WZRD  Contact Contributor
Dec. 23, 2024, midnight
Interview in front of Amazon warehouse on Howard Street
in Skokie, Illinios, a near suburb of Chicago. Spokes person on the picket line had been on the line since 5am. I was there around 3:30pm and estimate 30 union picketers were present.
Surveillance technology imposed by Amazon organizes and monitors the drivers work day and can impose stressful physical and psychological conditions. Their "performance" in delivering all the packages placed in their van determines whether or not they will keep their job. Amazon claims the drivers are not their employees , hence it is not required to provide what a normal employee - employer relation
ship requires as stipulated in State Labor law. It was the successful strike of the United Parcel Workers inspired their organizing effort at Amazon. The interviewee mentions that many full time Amazon drivers take a second gig job to make ends meet.

00:14:32 1 Dec. 20, 2024
Skokie,Ill Amazon strike picket line
