Notes: Hey Listeners,



Merry whatever you’re having!



The Haberdasher



Joseph Washington Jr. Shopping Merry Christmas to You Numero Group

RINE Santa I Won't Say A Thing Shockoe Sessions LIVE! Christmas Shockoe Records

Tracey Thorn Joy Tinsel and Lights Strange Feeling Records

Deau Eyes Smoky Mount Christmas Xmas in Va 12/23 Records

Aimee Mann Calling On Mary One More Drifter in the Snow Super Ego Records

Lucinda Williams If We Make It Through December Have Yourself a Rockin' Little Christmas Highway 20 Records

The Band Christmas Must Be Tonight A Musical History (Remastered) Capitol Records

The Roches We Three Kings We Three Kings Geffen*

Akim & Teddy Vann Santa Claus Is a Black Man Santa Claus Is a Black Man - Single Teddy Vann Production Company

R4ND4ZZO BIG B4ND SK8N Xmas in Va 12/23 Records

Vince Guaraldi Trio Linus and Lucy A Charlie Brown Christmas Christmas Records

Valerie June Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer Gifts, Presents, and Treats From Valerie June June Tunes Music

Slaid Cleaves You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch Holiday Sampler - EP Rounder Records

Holy River (fka Lobo Marino) O Holy Night Shockoe Sessions LIVE! Christmas! Shockoe Records

Saw Black Ol' Saint Nick (feat. The Toys & Andrew Murray) Christmas in the Background (feat. The Toys) Crystal Pistol Records

Prabir Mehta Christmas Time in Jackson Ward Xmas in Va 12/23 Records

Drew Seigla The Carpenter's Son The Carpenter's Son - Single Artarius Music

Samson Trinh & the Upper East Side Big Band Happy X-mas (War Is Over) - feat. Laura Ann Singh The Christmas Project 571306 Records DK

Squirrel Nut Zippers A Johnny Ace Christmas Christmas Caravan Mammoth

Sierra Ferrell Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree / Jingle Bell Rock - Single Rounder

Aaron Neville Such a Night Aaron Neville's Soulful Christmas A&M

The Milk Carton Kids Coventry Carol Christmas In A Minor Key Far Cry Records

Goose Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis (Live) 2020.10.03 Swanzey, NH (Live) Goose

Los Lobos Feliz Navidad Llegó Navidad Rhino

James Brown Let's Make Christmas Mean Something This Year, Pts. 1 & 2 Christmas Songs Polydor

Jimi Hendrix Little Drummer Boy / Silent Night / Auld Lang Syne (Extended Version) Merry Christmas And Happy New Year - Single Legacy Recordings

