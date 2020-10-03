The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher with Caroline
Dec. 24, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Merry whatever you’re having!

The Haberdasher

Joseph Washington Jr. Shopping Merry Christmas to You Numero Group
RINE Santa I Won't Say A Thing Shockoe Sessions LIVE! Christmas Shockoe Records
Tracey Thorn Joy Tinsel and Lights Strange Feeling Records
Deau Eyes Smoky Mount Christmas Xmas in Va 12/23 Records
Aimee Mann Calling On Mary One More Drifter in the Snow Super Ego Records
Lucinda Williams If We Make It Through December Have Yourself a Rockin' Little Christmas Highway 20 Records
The Band Christmas Must Be Tonight A Musical History (Remastered) Capitol Records
The Roches We Three Kings We Three Kings Geffen*
Akim & Teddy Vann Santa Claus Is a Black Man Santa Claus Is a Black Man - Single Teddy Vann Production Company
R4ND4ZZO BIG B4ND SK8N Xmas in Va 12/23 Records
Vince Guaraldi Trio Linus and Lucy A Charlie Brown Christmas Christmas Records
Valerie June Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer Gifts, Presents, and Treats From Valerie June June Tunes Music
Slaid Cleaves You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch Holiday Sampler - EP Rounder Records
Holy River (fka Lobo Marino) O Holy Night Shockoe Sessions LIVE! Christmas! Shockoe Records
Saw Black Ol' Saint Nick (feat. The Toys & Andrew Murray) Christmas in the Background (feat. The Toys) Crystal Pistol Records
Prabir Mehta Christmas Time in Jackson Ward Xmas in Va 12/23 Records
Drew Seigla The Carpenter's Son The Carpenter's Son - Single Artarius Music
Samson Trinh & the Upper East Side Big Band Happy X-mas (War Is Over) - feat. Laura Ann Singh The Christmas Project 571306 Records DK
Squirrel Nut Zippers A Johnny Ace Christmas Christmas Caravan Mammoth
Sierra Ferrell Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree / Jingle Bell Rock - Single Rounder
Aaron Neville Such a Night Aaron Neville's Soulful Christmas A&M
The Milk Carton Kids Coventry Carol Christmas In A Minor Key Far Cry Records
Goose Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis (Live) 2020.10.03 Swanzey, NH (Live) Goose
Los Lobos Feliz Navidad Llegó Navidad Rhino
James Brown Let's Make Christmas Mean Something This Year, Pts. 1 & 2 Christmas Songs Polydor
Jimi Hendrix Little Drummer Boy / Silent Night / Auld Lang Syne (Extended Version) Merry Christmas And Happy New Year - Single Legacy Recordings

