Essential Dissent
Chris Hedges
Dec. 25, 2024, midnight
The Opening Keynote speech given by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and author Chris Hedges on November 1, 2024 at the University of California at Santa Barbara.

The event, organized by the Green Party vice presidential nominee Butch Ware, was a conference titled "End of Empire."

Chris Hedges can be found on Substack and on the Chris Hedges YouTube Channel.

https://chrishedges.substack.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@ChrisHedgesChannel
Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from YouTube videos by Chris Hedges and Caitlin Johnstone.

https://youtu.be/LliyK19WvM4?si=dpjQaeFlqul3PRm3
https://youtu.be/6AcDAkHWBFw?si=KvuW7uPWNtcZskpQ
https://youtu.be/LliyK19WvM4?si=dpjQaeFlqul3PRm3

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent, Chris Hedges, and Caitlin Johnstone.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!

Support Essential Dissent: https://www.patreon.com/EssentialDissent
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server. Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps mp3:

Version 1: Just the full Chris Hedges speech (00:47:45), optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro. Does not contain the Caitlin Johnstone segments.

Version 2: A 58:30 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes the full speech plus segments by Caitlin Johnstone (read by Tim Foley), plus my intro/mid/outro.

The Caitlin Johnstone segments are:

1. That Which Can Be Destroyed By the Truth, Should Be
2. Let Yourself Be Shattered By Gaza

---

Contact me for a link to Version 1 in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.



DISCLAIMER: By using my audio for radio broadcast, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.

Full Speech Download Program Podcast
Optimized for RADIO PLAY
00:47:45 1 Nov. 1, 2024
University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB)
  View Script
    
 00:47:45  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
Full Speech plus Caitlin Johnstone Segments Download Program Podcast
RADIO READY
00:58:30 1 Nov. 1, 2024
University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB)
  View Script
    
 00:58:30  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 