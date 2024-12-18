Kathy Kelly, life-long nonviolence activist, Board President of the group World Beyond War; Rachel Carroll Rivas, Interim Director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Intelligence Project; Michael Richardson an activist with Third Act Upstate New York.
UN Urged to Hold Israel Accountable for Monstrous Violations of International Law in Gaza; White Supremacist Hate Groups' Growing Threat as Trump Takes Office; Climate Activists Protest Demands NY Gov. Hochul Sign ‘Make Polluters Pay’ Bill Before Year Ends.