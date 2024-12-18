The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: December 18, 2024
Weekly Program
Kathy Kelly, life-long nonviolence activist, Board President of the group World Beyond War; Rachel Carroll Rivas, Interim Director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Intelligence Project; Michael Richardson an activist with Third Act Upstate New York.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
Dec. 25, 2024, midnight
UN Urged to Hold Israel Accountable for Monstrous Violations of International Law in Gaza; White Supremacist Hate Groups' Growing Threat as Trump Takes Office; Climate Activists Protest Demands NY Gov. Hochul Sign ‘Make Polluters Pay’ Bill Before Year Ends.

Between the Lines for December 18, 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Dec. 25, 2024
