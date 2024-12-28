The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 26, 2024, midnight
The best of the best that are different from the rest! This hour, our top picks from our monthly World Beat Top 30. Follow the chart at Pinterest and play along. While you're there peruse our gallery of Album Covers Of The Week. Happy Holidays from World Beat Canada Radio! https://ca.pinterest.com/calcopyrite/album-covers-of-the-week/
Calcopyrite Communications
Galathea - Divinite (feat. Kadi Koulibaly)
Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel
Kiran Ahluwalia - Dil CANCON
La Yegros - Veo feat. K.O.G.
DJ Raff - Solsticio
The Scimitars - Damascus Steel/ Bari Simone
The Zawose Queens - Mapendo
Sofi Tukker - Woof
Manu Chao - Tantas Tierras
Kit Sebastian - Faust
Buzz Ayaz - Arkos
Baiuca - Barullo
Avalanche Kaito - Talitakum

59:17

World Beat Canada Radio December 28 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:17 1 Dec. 26, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:17  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 