The best of the best that are different from the rest! This hour, our top picks from our monthly World Beat Top 30.
Calcopyrite Communications
Galathea - Divinite (feat. Kadi Koulibaly) Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel Kiran Ahluwalia - Dil CANCON La Yegros - Veo feat. K.O.G. DJ Raff - Solsticio The Scimitars - Damascus Steel/ Bari Simone The Zawose Queens - Mapendo Sofi Tukker - Woof Manu Chao - Tantas Tierras Kit Sebastian - Faust Buzz Ayaz - Arkos Baiuca - Barullo Avalanche Kaito - Talitakum