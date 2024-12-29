The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 26, 2024, midnight
Culled f​rom our monthly Top 10 Contemporary Celtic charts, it's our picks for the best of 2024. Join Patricia Fraser as we walk through 12 months of exceptional Celtic tracks. Happy Holidays from Celt ln A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Gangar - Slarkjen
La Bottine Souriante - Benji's Rollicks CANCON
Altan - The Barley And The Rye
Vishten Connexions - Gaillard (feat. De Temp Antan) CANCON
Mary Frances - Cheerio CANCON
Open The Door For Three - William Glen
Valtos - A'Chuthag (The Cuckoo)
Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel
Gnoss - Stroma
Capercaillie - Hi R'im Bo
The Fretless - Pipe Dream​ CANCON
Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti ​
ROS - Bruixes

59:07

Vancouver, BC, Canada
