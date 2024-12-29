Culled from our monthly Top 10 Contemporary Celtic charts, it's our picks for the best of 2024. Join Patricia Fraser as we walk through 12 months of exceptional Celtic tracks. Happy Holidays from Celt ln A Twist!
Gangar - Slarkjen La Bottine Souriante - Benji's Rollicks CANCON Altan - The Barley And The Rye Vishten Connexions - Gaillard (feat. De Temp Antan) CANCON Mary Frances - Cheerio CANCON Open The Door For Three - William Glen Valtos - A'Chuthag (The Cuckoo) Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel Gnoss - Stroma Capercaillie - Hi R'im Bo The Fretless - Pipe Dream CANCON Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti ROS - Bruixes