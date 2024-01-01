Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From FRANCE- Elon Musk wrote that the far-right AFD party in Germany is the only thing that can save the country- a former European Commissioner has called his statements illegal foreign interference. Trump took another swipe at Canadian PM Trudeau causing widespread reaction across the country. Israeli troops are moving about in Syria causing fear, resentment, and some evacuations. Then a few excerpts from an interview with Paul Watson, anti-whaling activist who returned to France after 5 months in detention in Greenland at the request of Japan. He talks about the success of stopping whaling, his strategy for environmental action, and rejects being labelled an eco-terrorist. I recommend the excellent complete 19 minute interview which is available on Youtube, search for Paul Watson France 24.



From GERMANY-As Israeli troops continue raiding the West Bank with lethal force- the Israeli government announced plans to annex more territory for new settlements in the occupied area. First Akiva Eldar, an Israeli political analyst, talks about the West Bank with Trump as US president and the shift in the Israeli cabinet. Then Laura Blumenfeld, a Mideast analyst at Johns Hopkins University, says Trump is twice as popular as Netanyahu in Israel, and talks further about Israeli plans to annex more of the occupied West Bank.



From JAPAN- Japan remains the third largest contributor to the UN. An update on impeachment plans in South Korea. In Syria more recent terrorists are given key government positions.



From CUBA- A former State Department official says the US government is pursuing Israeli interests over its own. EPA staffers demand that Biden restore funds to the Climate Justice Alliance which were cut over advocating for Palestine. BRICS will be expanding with 9 new partner countries.



"The only thing scarier than Godzilla is Godzilla's lawyers."

--Paul Watson



