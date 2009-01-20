Recorded on January 20, 2009, the day Barack Obama became President of the United States, Radio Curious visited again with Congressman Sam Farr, who represents the south central coast of California in the United States House of Representatives. In our conversation we discuss Farr’s impressions of the inauguration, what it means to America and the upcoming congressional session.
The book he recommends is “Indian Tales (California Legacy)” by Jaime De Angulo.
