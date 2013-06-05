The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Final Act
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Dec. 27, 2024, midnight
I am retiring this show and so this will be the last Thunderbolt to ever strike the airwaves — and I have put together a show featuring all the best Thunderbolts from 2013 and 2014 — the first two years and, frankly, the best two years in the history of this show.

It has been my very great honour and pleasure to produce this show for all these years, and I hope that maybe a few of you maybe learned a few valuable things whilst simultaneously being entertained.

So enjoy the show — and then I bid you adieu…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17

Segment Intro
02:16—03:10

Discount Looking Glass (Originally Aired June 5, 2013)
Music: Mike Oldfield
03:10—05:56

Segment Intro
05:56—07:29

Career Opportunities (Originally Aired May 17, 2013)
Music: Béla Fleck 2X
07:29—13:20

Interview with a Vampire (Originally Aired November 29, 2013)
Music: Mannheim Steamroller — Mike Oldfield
13:18—19:59

Bounty Hunters (Originally Aired September 5, 2014)
Music: Molly Hatchet
19:59—23:11

Amazon Over America (Originally Aired September 5, 2014)
Music: Dark Side — John Williams
23:10—27:23

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Segment Intro
27:23—28:06

Club Fed (Originally Aired April 26, 2013)
Music: Mike Oldfield 2X
28:05—33:44

Poppy Seed Street Lesson 1: Capitalism (Originally Aired June 5, 2013)
Music: Ludwig van Beethoven — Ameritz Karaoke — Jethro Tull
33:43—43:20

Alien Masters (Originally Aired November 15, 2013)
Music: Mamaguroove
43:19—47:36

The Main Problem Underlying Most if Not All of Our Other Problems
by Dana
47:36—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:13

Punchy Popes (Originally Aired February 6, 2015)
Music: Nifter — Hanna Barbera — Sidney Bechet — Hanna Barbera
0:12—5:41

Credits
5:42—6:00

TBR 241227 - The Final Act Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Dec. 26, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 16 Download File...
TBR 241227 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Dec. 26, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 14 Download File...
 