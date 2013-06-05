Summary: I am retiring this show and so this will be the last Thunderbolt to ever strike the airwaves — and I have put together a show featuring all the best Thunderbolts from 2013 and 2014 — the first two years and, frankly, the best two years in the history of this show.



It has been my very great honour and pleasure to produce this show for all these years, and I hope that maybe a few of you maybe learned a few valuable things whilst simultaneously being entertained.



So enjoy the show — and then I bid you adieu…