Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
One For The Gipper: The Humor of Ronald Reagan
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Dec. 27, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café, from 1982 that’s ABC with the look of love, so hey welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 415. This time the Sonic Café remembers the humor of Ronald Reagan who served as our 40th president from 1981-1989. Before politics, Reagan made 52 movies, including his portrayal of George Gipp in the movie Knute Rockne All American, which would be rejuvenated when reporters called Reagan “The Gipper” while he campaigned for the US presidency, a nickname that stuck for life. He was known for disarming situations with his sense of humor. We’ll spin and old 60 minutes piece about his humor, and we’ve scattered samples of his jokes throughout the show. Our music mix is a pure flashback to the 1980’s. Listen for Haircut 100, Blondie, The Pretenders, Robbie Dupree, The Cars, Gerry Rafferty, Duran Duran and of course many more as the Sonic Café presents the Gipper, the humor of Ronald Reagan from our little café way out here on the Oregon coast. Time to get Rick Rolled, here’s Rick Astley, Never Gonna Give You Up from 1982, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Look Of Love
Artist: ABC
LP: The Lexicon Of Love
Yr: 1982
Song 2: Never Gonna give You Up
Artist: Rick Astley
LP: Whenever You Need Somebody
Yr: 1987
Song 3: Any Way You Want It
Artist: Journey
LP: Departure
Yr: 1980
Song 4: Love Plus One
Artist: Haircut 100
LP: Pelican West
Yr. 1982
Song 5: Rapture
Artist: Blondie
LP: AutoAmerican
Yr: 1980
Song 6: Brass In Pocket
Artist: The Pretenders
LP: The Singles
Yr: 1980
Song 7: Steal Away
Artist: Robbie Dupree
LP: Robbie Dupree
Year: 1980
Song 8: You Might Think
Artist: The Cars
LP: The Cars Greatest Hits
Yr: 1984
Song 9: Right Down the Line
Artist: Gerry Rafferty
LP: City To City
Yr: 1978
Song 10: Girls On Film
Artist: Duran Duran
LP: Duran Duran
Yr: 1981
Song 11: Don't Answer Me
Artist: The Alan Parsons Project
LP: Ammonia Avenue
Yr: 1984
Song 12: Don't Be Cruel
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: Lap of Luxury
Yr: 1988
Song 13: Big Action
Artist: Piero Piccioni
LP: Puppet On A Chain
Yr: 1970
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

