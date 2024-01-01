|
Program Information
|Walkuman Style
|Rake The Bells (2024 4th quarter instrumentals show)
|Music
|Gamma Krush
| Gamma Krush Contact Contributor
|Dec. 28, 2024, midnight
| 1. Icy Ride - Moka Only
2. Move It On (inSTEMental) - Moka Only
3. Cozy at the Fireplace - V.J. Retro
4. Je Voulais Juste (inSTEMental) - Parental
5. Suite Room - Sideman
6. Silverlines - instrumental - Alcynoos & Parental
7. Felt Before (instrumental) - Chief
8. Raw Feelin' (inSTEMental) - Bes Kept
9. Word...Life (instrumental) - Buckwild
10. Boxing Day - Mike Beating
11. Chillin Again - jam(e)s
12. Autobiographical (inSTEMental) - Black Sheep
13. twas around midnight - sol.theory
14. Lovely Jubbly - Emapea
15. Tree - Maple Syrup
16. wrap music - g*d.damn.chan
17. Horizon - Bugseed
18. The Nicest Christmas since the Beginning - K-waz
19. What does Christmas even mean? - Timmy
20. Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Funky DL
21. Don't Front On It - Cookin Soul
22. laboratory - baaskaT
23. mixed feeling - K Kudda Muzic
24. Ding Dong - Anita Eccleston
25. Vibrancy - Gabiga & Wun Two
|6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
|For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.
|00:58:00
|1
| Dec. 20, 2024
|Gammatorium
|
| View Script
|1
| 00:58:00
| 192Kbps flac
(106.3MB) Stereo
|2
