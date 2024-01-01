The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Rake The Bells (2024 4th quarter instrumentals show)
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush
Dec. 28, 2024, midnight
1. Icy Ride - Moka Only
2. Move It On (inSTEMental) - Moka Only
3. Cozy at the Fireplace - V.J. Retro
4. Je Voulais Juste (inSTEMental) - Parental
5. Suite Room - Sideman
6. Silverlines - instrumental - Alcynoos & Parental
7. Felt Before (instrumental) - Chief
8. Raw Feelin' (inSTEMental) - Bes Kept
9. Word...Life (instrumental) - Buckwild
10. Boxing Day - Mike Beating
11. Chillin Again - jam(e)s
12. Autobiographical (inSTEMental) - Black Sheep
13. twas around midnight - sol.theory
14. Lovely Jubbly - Emapea
15. Tree - Maple Syrup
16. wrap music - g*d.damn.chan
17. Horizon - Bugseed
18. The Nicest Christmas since the Beginning - K-waz
19. What does Christmas even mean? - Timmy
20. Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Funky DL
21. Don't Front On It - Cookin Soul
22. laboratory - baaskaT
23. mixed feeling - K Kudda Muzic
24. Ding Dong - Anita Eccleston
25. Vibrancy - Gabiga & Wun Two
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only.

00:58:00 1 Dec. 20, 2024
Gammatorium
