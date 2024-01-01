Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. On this show we welcome back from the Tobique First Nations, rock musician Mike Bern. His new album is out entitled “Ancestors,” and his new single out called “We Are The Stars.” Read all about Mike at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/mike-bern-2



Mike Bern, Muskrat Singers, The Halluci Nation, Booey the Beat, Frank Waln, J. Pablo, Pura Fe, Mecanico, 1915, Orishas, Madcon

Macarro, Chamian, Asanabee, One Way Sky, Morgan Toney, Caleigh Cardinal, Viv Wade, Edzi'u, Sebastian Gaskin, Amanda Rheaume, Nuxalk Radio, Celeigh Cardinal, Yolanda Martinez, Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, Cactus Rose NYC, Iceis Rain, Janet Panic, Berk Jodoin, Marx Cassity, Dan L'initie, Lil Mike & Funnybone and much more.



