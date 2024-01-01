Summary: It's our annual listener favourites year-end show this week. Where we feature the songs and artists that listeners around the world have reacted to over the past year. We have requests and reactions from Newfoundland and Labrador, British Columbia, Tokyo, Mexico and California. It's a New Year's party not to be missed.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.