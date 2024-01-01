It's our annual listener favourites year-end show this week. Where we feature the songs and artists that listeners around the world have reacted to over the past year. We have requests and reactions from Newfoundland and Labrador, British Columbia, Tokyo, Mexico and California. It's a New Year's party not to be missed. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Al Terry - No Shrimp Today 1956 The Boswell Sisters - Heebie Jeebies, #2 1932 Bing Crosby & Les Paul - It's Been A Long, Long Time 1945 Blue Moon Marquee - Shake It and Break It 2024 Memphis Minnie and Kansas City Joe McCoy - Let's Go to Town 1931 Big Bill Broonzy - The Glory of Love 1956 Mahalia Jackson - Didn't It Rain The Lambert Bros. - In The Land Beyond The River 1953 Brad Strang - Nickel of Wine 2024 Amos Milburn - Let Me Go Home, Whiskey 1952 Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Me Neither 2024 Sol Ho'opi'i - Kahala March 1952 Mickey Baker - Oh Happy Day Cookie & The Cupcakes - Sea of Love 1964 Orval Prophet - Mademoiselle Big Maybelle - Jim 1957 Charles Lijina - Andreya Twist (Andeleya Twist) 1963 Tillman Franks and His Rainbow Boys - Hot Rod Shotgun Boogie 1951 Wes Dakus & The Rebels - 20 75 1960