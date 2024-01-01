The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Dec. 29, 2024, midnight
It's our annual listener favourites year-end show this week. Where we feature the songs and artists that listeners around the world have reacted to over the past year. We have requests and reactions from Newfoundland and Labrador, British Columbia, Tokyo, Mexico and California. It's a New Year's party not to be missed.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Al Terry - No Shrimp Today 1956
The Boswell Sisters - Heebie Jeebies, #2 1932
Bing Crosby & Les Paul - It's Been A Long, Long Time 1945
Blue Moon Marquee - Shake It and Break It 2024
Memphis Minnie and Kansas City Joe McCoy - Let's Go to Town 1931
Big Bill Broonzy - The Glory of Love 1956
Mahalia Jackson - Didn't It Rain
The Lambert Bros. - In The Land Beyond The River 1953
Brad Strang - Nickel of Wine 2024
Amos Milburn - Let Me Go Home, Whiskey 1952
Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Me Neither 2024
Sol Ho'opi'i - Kahala March 1952
Mickey Baker - Oh Happy Day
Cookie & The Cupcakes - Sea of Love 1964
Orval Prophet - Mademoiselle
Big Maybelle - Jim 1957
Charles Lijina - Andreya Twist (Andeleya Twist) 1963
Tillman Franks and His Rainbow Boys - Hot Rod Shotgun Boogie 1951
Wes Dakus & The Rebels - 20 75 1960

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 29, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 