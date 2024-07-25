Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in the News with Larry K and Gary Wilcox. On today's show, we’re honored to bring you one of the last interviews recorded with the late Tom Bee this past summer. It was a privilege to have him on the show and learn about his remarkable journey—from founding the Native band XIT, to initially managing the band before stepping into the role of lead singer. XIT made history as the first Native American band to sign with a major record label, and Tom’s extraordinary career later earned him two Grammy Awards. Tom’s life spanned 82 remarkable years, during which he touched the hearts of many with his kindness, wisdom, and love. A man of many talents and passions, he approached everything with a tireless work ethic and an unwavering dedication to excellence.



Tom was born on November 8, 1941, in Gallup, New Mexico, and who passed away on July 25, 2024, in Albuquerque, was a true legend. It was an honor to have him as a guest on my music show, Indigenous in Music, this past June. I’m grateful to share our interview with all of you.



Some of his numerous achievements include:

1) Winning two Grammy Awards.

2) Writing the song "(We've Got) Blue Skies" recorded by Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5 which appeared on the worldwide hit album "Maybe tomorrow."

3) Coproducing and writing the song "Joyful Jukebox Music" for the Jackson 5.

4) Singing and writing the backing vocals for the song "Just My Soul Responding" for Smokey Robinson on his first solo album "Smokey."

5) Obtaining a writer, artist, and producer contract with Motown records which led to the internationally acclaimed albums "Plight of the Redman" and Silent Warrior" by Xit.

6) Writing the song "Red Hot," recorded by Taka Boom (sister of Chaka Khan) a top Billboard Disco Dance Chart hit.

7) Writing the song "Don't Be Two Faced," recorded by the top selling rockabilly artist Shakin' Stevens for his highly successful album "the Bop Won't Stop."

8) Working with legendary Producer Gary S. Paxton (Alley Oop by the Hollywood Argyles, Monster Mash by Bobby Boris Pickett, and Cherish by the Association).

9) Receiving the "Eagle Spirit Award" from the America Film Institute in San Francisco.

10) Receiving the "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the First Americans in the Arts in Beverly Hills.

11) Receiving the "Lifetime Achievement Award" from Four Directions Entertainment in New York.

12) Being the recipient of the "Will Sampson Award" from the First Americans in the Arts.

13) Winning the "Producer of the Year Award" at the First Annual "Native American Music Awards" (NAMMY's).

14) Receiving of the "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the "Native American Music Awards" (NAMMY's).

15) Having July 27, 2002 being proclaimed "Tom Bee Day" by Mayor Martin Chavez in recognition of Tom's accomplishments within the music industry as a recording artist, songwriter, record producer and multi-award winner.

16) Persuading NARAS to recognize the musical contributions of Native Americans by establishing a Native America category at the Grammy Awards.

17) Being CEO and founder of SOAR (Sound of America Records)



As we say goodbye to Tom, we take comfort in the memories he shared with us. He will live on in the hearts of all who knew him, and his spirit will continue to inspire us.



