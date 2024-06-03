TWIP-241229 In our thousands and our millions we are all Palestinians, or in our thousands and our millions we are beaten, arrested, fired, and just in general silenced.

Subtitle: In our thousands and our millions we are all Palestinians, or in our thousands and our millions we are beaten, arrested, fired, and just in general silenced.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Speaker Ann Lucas - Guests: Josh Rubner, Diane Butu

Date Published: Dec. 29, 2024, midnight

Summary: What happen if you speak against a genocide in Gaza

Credits: Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool

Notes:



