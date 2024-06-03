|
|Truth and Justice Radio
|In our thousands and our millions we are all Palestinians, or in our thousands and our millions we are beaten, arrested, fired, and just in general silenced.
|Speaker Ann Lucas - Guests: Josh Rubner, Diane Butu
|Dec. 29, 2024, midnight
| What happen if you speak against a genocide in Gaza
|Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool
|
| June 3, 2024
|Cambridge and elsewhere
|
